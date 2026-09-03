GTA 6 has a morality meter, and you can break it so badly the game stops scoring you

Preview details point to a four-tier criminal profile that can crack and shatter entirely
Dubai: Grand Theft Auto games have always let players behave appallingly. What is new in GTA 6, according to details that emerged from a closed-doors preview, is that the game will be quietly grading you on it, and that it is possible to behave so badly the grading system gives up entirely.
The details come from YouTuber TGG, who was among a group shown the game behind closed doors and has since broken down what he saw. Rockstar Games has not published a formal explainer on the system, so everything below sits at the level of preview reporting rather than official confirmation.
The system is called the criminal profile, and the comparison most people are reaching for is the honour meter from the Red Dead Redemption games. It sorts your behaviour into four named states.
At the top is Professional, described as the most honourable end of the scale. Below that sit Aggressive and then Violent. The bottom one is Psycho.
However, the meter is not a simple body count. The system appears to weigh whether your violence was justified in the moment. Hold up a shop and the clerk pulls a weapon on you, and shooting back does not count against your profile. Walk into the same shop and execute a clerk who is not fighting back, or escalate a situation that did not need escalating, and the needle starts moving towards the darker end.
Beyond Psycho there is reportedly a fifth condition that the preview did not attach a name to. Push far enough past the bottom of the scale and the meter begins to crack, and eventually shatters.
Once it shatters, the game stops measuring you. Rockstar reportedly indicated that reaching this point is genuinely difficult.
The studio appears to be building an opt-out rather than a punishment. Players who want to play GTA the way people have always played GTA, which is to say chaotically, can do exactly that. You can also switch off the notifications that tell you how your profile is trending, and go through the whole game without ever being told what the game thinks of you.
The two protagonists carry independent profiles, which means you can run one as a careful operator and the other as a disaster, and the game will track them as different people.
What nobody outside Rockstar knows yet is how much any of this feeds back into the story. Red Dead Redemption 2 let its honour system reach into the ending. Whether GTA 6 does the same is unclear, and the fact that Rockstar is letting players ignore the system entirely might suggest the narrative consequences are lighter than fans are assuming.
The criminal profile is not the only thing being tracked. GTA 6 also has a relationship meter measuring how the bond between Jason and Lucia develops based on what the player does.
That one has already produced its own small internet weather system, with a running argument on social media among the real-life partners of players about how much attention an in-game relationship deserves. Make of that what you will.
GTA 6 arrives on 19 November 2026 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. It is a single-player game at launch, with no PC date announced and nothing confirmed about the future of GTA Online.
The standard edition is listed at $79.99, roughly Dh295, with an ultimate edition at $99.99, around Dh367. UAE retail pricing varies by store, so check with local sellers.