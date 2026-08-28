It ends, predictably, in gunfire. Armed men in medical masks and white jumpsuits, echoing the crew from the apartment raid earlier — storm the event and split Jason and Lucia up on separate floors. Jason shoots his way through the attack while shielding Andrés, at one point slowing time to land a string of precise headshots, a signature ability reminiscent of the character-specific powers from GTA V's Michael, Franklin, and Trevor. Lucia, cut off from her weapons, is forced into hand-to-hand combat: Knocked down and strangled in a stairwell, she fights her attacker off, disarms him, and, in one of the clip's more memorably brutal beats, finishes the job with her stiletto heel.