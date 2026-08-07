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GTA 6 Netflix premiere date revealed: UAE timings and extended look details

GTA 6 extended look hits Netflix first, with UAE timings confirmed

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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This illustration photo created in Los Angeles, California, on December 5, 2023, shows Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer played on computer screens.
This illustration photo created in Los Angeles, California, on December 5, 2023, shows Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer played on computer screens.
AFP-CHRIS DELMAS

After years of leaked maps, pixel-zoomed screenshots, wild fan theories, and a collective fanbase that has refreshed Rockstar's social media at 3 a.m. more times than anyone should admit, the wait finally has an actual date attached to it. Rockstar Games has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look will premiere at the end of August, and in a genuinely unexpected twist, it's landing on Netflix first.

GTA 6 extended look: When and where to watch in UAE

When: August 28, 2026 (UAE time)
Where: Netflix (first), followed by Rockstar Games’ official YouTube channel and website
UAE timing:

  • Netflix premiere: 12:30 am UAE time on August 28

  • YouTube and Rockstar Games website release: 6:30 am UAE time on August 28

Wait, Netflix? As in, the Netflix?

Yes, that Netflix. This marks the first time Rockstar has ever partnered with the streaming giant for an early premiere, and it's the kind of crossover that would've sounded like a fan-made rumour a year ago. The extended look drops on Netflix at 3 p.m. ET (11 am. IST on August 28), giving subscribers a brief window of bragging rights before the rest of the internet catches up. Six hours later, at 9 p.m. ET (5 a.m. IST), the same footage lands on Rockstar's YouTube channel and the game's official website, free for absolutely everyone.

Nobody knows what's actually in it

Here's the fun part: Rockstar hasn't said a single concrete thing about what "extended look" actually means. We don't know about the gameplay, or confirmed features. Just three carefully chosen, maximally vague words, which — if you know anything about how this fanbase operates — is basically an open invitation for a fresh round of theories, frame-by-frame breakdowns, and eople convincing themselves they've spotted a secret detail in the announcement thumbnail alone.

What we do know is that the hype is not new. Rockstar's two previous trailers already broke the internet in their own right, with the 2025 trailer racking up hundreds of millions of views across platforms within its first 24 hours — numbers most entire game franchises don't hit in their entire marketing cycle, let alone one video.

The countdown has officially begun

With GTA 6 officially locked in for a November 19, 2026 launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, this Netflix-YouTube double feature isn't just another trailer — it's the opening act of Rockstar's final marketing push. Set in the fictional, Florida-inspired state of Leonida and following protagonists Jason and Lucia through a sprawling, Vice City-centered world, the game has spent years living purely in fans' imaginations.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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