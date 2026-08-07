Yes, that Netflix. This marks the first time Rockstar has ever partnered with the streaming giant for an early premiere, and it's the kind of crossover that would've sounded like a fan-made rumour a year ago. The extended look drops on Netflix at 3 p.m. ET (11 am. IST on August 28), giving subscribers a brief window of bragging rights before the rest of the internet catches up. Six hours later, at 9 p.m. ET (5 a.m. IST), the same footage lands on Rockstar's YouTube channel and the game's official website, free for absolutely everyone.