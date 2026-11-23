Answer your phone. Your partner texts and calls through the day. Leaving messages on read docks points, and repeated ghosting makes them noticeably short with you on WhatUp.

Switch characters often. Both of them have to put in the effort. Play one lead for hours and the relationship erodes on its own. Switch with right on the d-pad, then R1.

Rob together, stay together. Robberies and gang hideouts completed as a pair count as quality time. Bloomberg's preview described the couple flirting mid-police-chase, which is about as on-brand as GTA romance gets.

Date like you mean it. Mini golf, pool, kayaking, the gym, the beach, the club, even scuba diving. When both are home, look for the "Go Out" prompt.

Celebrate after the big moments. ComicBook.com recommends checking in physically after a heist or major story beat, not just firing off a selfie. A big payday is the perfect excuse for an extravagant night out.

Spend money on them. Buy each other clothes, paint the house, add furniture, and say yes when your partner wants a pricier activity. Reportedly the quickest way up the ladder, as long as you keep doing the small stuff too.