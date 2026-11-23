The relationship runs on a hidden score with four statuses...
Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos will rob Leonida blind together no matter what you do. Whether they also hold hands on the way out of the bank is entirely your call, and that call decides which ending you can reach.
GTA 6 landed on November 19, 2026, after two delays, and the most talked-about system in it is not the six-star wanted level. It is the relationship between its two leads. Rockstar built a game where you can play the couple as Bonnie and Clyde, a pair of strictly professional colleagues, or two people who share a getaway car and very little else.
This guide covers how the system works, how to max it out, how to keep things firmly in the friend zone, and what each path actually changes.
The relationship runs on a hidden score with four statuses, and it moves up or down based on how you treat each other day to day, not on a single story choice. No mission flips it for you. Ignore your partner and it drifts down; show up for them and it climbs.
Running on Empty (lowest): cold, distant, barely speaking outside work.
Partners in Crime: amicable and professional; the platonic baseline.
Crazy in Love: clearly a couple again.
Hot Together (max): fully committed; and the best ending.
Reading the room:
Check your status anytime by holding right on the d-pad, or through the Jason & Lucia menu in the GTA 6 Index.
Watch for hearts. A small heart pops up under your health bar (or above your partner's head) when they appreciate something you did.
It never locks. You can move between tiers at any point, in either direction.
Romance only, and only each other. There are no other romance options in the game. Rockstar told Game8 that leaving out other partners was a deliberate decision.
No stat payoff. Romance gives no combat buffs or perks. The rewards are scenes, dialogue and endings.
The fastest route to Hot Together is straightforward: Small, constant kindness, plus playing both characters roughly equally. Grand gestures help, but Rockstar clearly rewards the partner who remembers to open the car door.
Hold hands: hold R2 next to your partner.
Share food or a drink: hold L2 while holding it.
Check in for a chat: L2 when you're together.
Invite them to an activity or a job: hold left on the d-pad, then Triangle.
Open the car door: hold Triangle near your personal vehicle.
Text them: message them on the in-game WhatUp app.
Controls via GamesRadar+. Greeting each other when you meet up, buying a snack and restocking their ammo at Ammu-Nation also earn hearts. Romance has never been so heavily armed.
Answer your phone. Your partner texts and calls through the day. Leaving messages on read docks points, and repeated ghosting makes them noticeably short with you on WhatUp.
Switch characters often. Both of them have to put in the effort. Play one lead for hours and the relationship erodes on its own. Switch with right on the d-pad, then R1.
Rob together, stay together. Robberies and gang hideouts completed as a pair count as quality time. Bloomberg's preview described the couple flirting mid-police-chase, which is about as on-brand as GTA romance gets.
Date like you mean it. Mini golf, pool, kayaking, the gym, the beach, the club, even scuba diving. When both are home, look for the "Go Out" prompt.
Celebrate after the big moments. ComicBook.com recommends checking in physically after a heist or major story beat, not just firing off a selfie. A big payday is the perfect excuse for an extravagant night out.
Spend money on them. Buy each other clothes, paint the house, add furniture, and say yes when your partner wants a pricier activity. Reportedly the quickest way up the ladder, as long as you keep doing the small stuff too.
Don't bring a criminal profile home. If either character's Criminal Profile hits "Irredeemable," GamesRadar+ warns the relationship may never recover, no matter how many snacks you share.
Guides from Game8 and GameSpot flag several hearts available before Lucia even gets home:
Fix up Jason's car and house before Lucia's release. She comments on the car, and a repaired home earns a moment when she arrives.
Clean Jason up and stock some booze ahead of her release.
Dance with Lucia at the bar in the reunion mission. You can earn hearts here more than once.
Automatic boosts come from the hug outside the facility and from Jason seeing off a rowdy stranger.
Later missions offer more: dance with Jason as Lucia at the club, carry Jason to the boat as Lucia during Tourist Trap, and buy your partner merch-shop clothes in Thrillbillies.
Miss a few? GameSpot notes the couple can still finish the game in love.
Keeping it professional is a fully supported way to play: the story was written around a platonic baseline, so nothing breaks if Jason and Lucia never rekindle anything. Rockstar North's Rob Nelson told IGN that players can skip the romance and the pair stay partners in crime regardless.
Rockstar's Luke Howard described that baseline to Game Informer as amicable, if just platonic: they share the same goals and need each other to reach them. Romance is layered on top; the main flow loses nothing without it.
Cordial coworkers (Partners in Crime). Still answer the odd text and do the jobs together, but skip the dates, the hand-holding and the gifts. Think of it as a very well-run small business with a getaway car.
Frosty flatmates (Running on Empty). Actively let it cool: ignore calls and messages, spend long stretches apart, leave your partner behind mid-trip, and play mostly as one character. Expect curt replies and a chillier mood in scenes.
There's no break-up button. The romance only fades through neglect, never through a menu choice.
You can't split them up. Both stay criminal partners through every mission, and you will often switch between them mid-job.
You can't date anyone else. Platonic Jason and Lucia do not get alternative love interests.
Fair warning: the platonic path keeps every mission, but it closes off the game's best ending. More on that below.
The relationship changes how scenes feel far more than what the missions are, until the very end, where it becomes one of three gatekeepers for the best ending.
Romantic (Crazy in Love / Hot Together): every mission, tender takes of key scenes.
Platonic (Partners in Crime): every mission, friendly businesslike scenes, work talk and ribbing. No intimacy, and the best ending is locked.
Cold (Running on Empty): every mission, tense and distant scenes, curt replies on WhatUp. No intimacy, best ending locked.
Rockstar captured key moments several ways to fit the player's relationship. Luke Howard's example for Game Informer: after Lucia helps Kordell's crew with an armored truck robbery, Jason pulls her aside to see how she's coping, and that conversation plays out with different emotional energy depending on where the pair stand. Variations range from subtle to significant, and also react to each character's Criminal Profile.
Only Jason and Lucia can be intimate, and only once you've built the relationship up. GameSpot reports these moments can trigger when you create the right setting, such as one coming home to find the other waiting. Narrative boss Rupert Humphries told Game Informer the team spent a long time on striking the right balance with these scenes.
Stop here if you haven't finished the game.
The relationship decides exactly one thing at the finish line, but it's the big one: You cannot get the happiest ending without maxing out at Hot Together. ComicBook.com has mapped seven known endings, and the relationship only gates the top of the tree. Your choice about Mendez and your Criminal Profile do the rest of the sorting.
The best ending needs all three of these before the last mission:
Hot Together relationship status.
At least $2.5 million in the BuckMe Family Savings account.
A Criminal Profile below Psycho or Irredeemable for both characters.
Hit all three, choose to shoot Mendez, then pick Swim for It on the bridge. Jason still takes the fall, but the savings reach Lucia and, after two years, she pays his bail so the family walks out together. Miss the relationship or the money and you land on the bittersweet version, with Jason behind bars.
A few practical notes:
The Tower endings ignore your romance. ComicBook.com reports the relationship and profile don't change those outcomes, though it's still unconfirmed whether a strong bond softens the neutral one.
Savings matter even in the bad endings. With $2.5 million banked, the couple's son has a better-supported future if his parents don't make it.
Deaths aren't the end of your save. games.gg reports the game rewinds your save after the bridge scene if a character dies.
More may be out there. ComicBook.com says Rockstar has hinted at undiscovered endings, so treat this map as the current best picture, not the final word.
Do I have to romance them to finish the game? No. Every mission plays through on any tier.
Does romance make them better at crime? No direct stat bonus. Keeping your partner with you on jobs does help in practice, though: an extra gun and some smaller perks, per ComicBook.com.
Can I break them up for good? Not with a button. You can let it cool to Running on Empty, and you can warm it back up later.
Can Jason or Lucia date someone else? No. It's the two of them or nobody.
Is this just Red Dead's Honor system with a heart icon? Close. Bloomberg's Jason Schreier compared it to Arthur Morgan's Honor meter, where behaviour shifts dialogue and story moments.
Did players mostly go for romance? Rockstar's Katie Pica told Game Informer playtesters were invested in supporting the relationship, but the studio doesn't favour any path.
Want the happiest ending? Play both characters evenly, answer your texts, take your partner everywhere, keep your trigger fingers modest, and fill the family savings account. Want a slick, no-strings crime partnership? Go for it; you lose a few tender scenes and the best finale, but none of the heists. Either way, nobody gets to rob this bank alone.