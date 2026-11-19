Streamers share bizarre GTA 6 bugs, from police escapes to physics fails
After 13 years of waiting, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is finally here. But alongside the excitement surrounding one of the most anticipated video game releases in history, players have already discovered some rather unusual glitches.
From vehicles behaving strangely to characters disappearing through the ground, several videos circulating on X and other social media platforms have caught the attention of gamers.
Rockstar Games officially launched GTA 6 on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, bringing players back to Vice City and the fictional state of Leonida.
While the game has received positive early reviews, some streamers and players have encountered bugs during their initial gameplay sessions.
Here are some of the glitches making headlines.
Popular streamer JasonTheWeen was driving across a bridge when he spotted something unusual.
A large boat appeared to be stuck between the bridge supports and a nearby wall. Instead of remaining stationary, the vessel began moving erratically.
The streamer expressed his frustration after encountering the glitch in a game that had taken more than a decade to arrive.
The clip quickly circulated on social media, becoming one of the early examples of GTA 6's unexpected gameplay behaviour.
Imagine exploring GTA 6's massive open world, only for your character to suddenly fall through the ground.
A video circulating on X appears to show a character dropping beneath the game's environment during a mission.
Rather than continuing normally, the character passes through the surface in what appears to be a collision detection glitch.
Such incidents can interrupt gameplay and sometimes force players to restart or reload.
Another unusual moment involves a confrontation between Jason, the game's other protagonist, and a police officer.
In footage shared by streamer MichaelDoesLife, the characters appear to pass through solid objects during a fight.
The visual glitch has prompted comparisons with Cyberpunk 2077, which experienced significant technical problems following its release in 2020.
However, individual glitches do not necessarily mean GTA 6 is facing similar widespread issues.
Popular streamer Kai Cenat also reportedly experienced a strange moment during an early mission.
A video circulating online shows his character apparently falling through the floor during a police encounter.
Instead of the expected arrest sequence, the character appears to escape because of the unusual animation.
The incident has generated discussion among players, although some have questioned whether the sequence is a genuine bug or an alternative outcome intended by the developers.
One of the more amusing clips circulating on X shows a car unexpectedly launching into the air following an apparent collision.
Instead of responding normally to the impact, the vehicle shoots upwards in what appears to be a physics glitch.
It is the kind of unexpected moment that has long been associated with the Grand Theft Auto series.
And it isn't just cars behaving strangely.
Another video circulating on X shows a truck suddenly being launched across the game world.
The vehicle appears to shoot through the air, travelling an extraordinary distance in what looks like another physics glitch.
The footage was shared by X user @Synaptic_UK and has attracted attention among players collecting unusual moments from the game's launch.
Despite the growing number of viral glitch videos, GTA 6 has been receiving rave reviews from critics and players alike.
The game has achieved an extraordinary score of 99 out of 100 on Metacritic, placing it among the highest rated video games of all time. Critics have praised its stunning visuals, detailed open world and storytelling.
While some players have encountered technical issues, these isolated glitches have done little to dampen the excitement surrounding Rockstar's biggest release in more than a decade.
For now, GTA 6 appears to be living up to its enormous expectations, even if a few flying cars and disappearing characters are giving players something extra to laugh about.
Large open world games involve complex interactions between characters, vehicles and their surroundings, making occasional glitches difficult to eliminate completely.
Rockstar has already released updates ahead of the game's worldwide launch, and further fixes could address problems reported by players.
For now, the glitches have provided some unexpected entertainment alongside the excitement of finally exploring GTA 6.
After all, even a game that has been more than a decade in the making can produce a few surprises.
These are just glimpses. More to come?