Players are already noting the good, the bad, and the ugly about the game
After years of trailers, delays and endless speculation, GTA 6 is finally in players’ hands. It rolled out at midnight local time, starting in New Zealand. Critics are already calling it one of the best-reviewed games ever made, and streaming platforms have been flooded with people watching others play. Now the players are weighing in, and here’s what they found.
1. Leonida reacts to you like no GTA world before it
Leonida feels more alive than any open world Rockstar has created so far. The people you encounter respond to what you wear, the car you drive and even what you carry. The six-star Heat system adds another layer of complexity, with surveillance cameras recording your vehicle and outfit. Getting away from the police, therefore, requires more than simply speeding off – you may need to change your clothes and car, too.
And there's plenty to do when you're not following the main storyline. Fishing, golf, hunting, diving, bird watching and drone races are among the activities scattered across the map, while unscripted encounters make exploring feel less predictable. It's perhaps no surprise that all 18 reviews examined by Output Lag's Steven Mills praised the open world
2. The graphics, driving and animations are drawing gasps
From the way water moves to the feel of driving along roads and beaches, the visual and physical details are making a strong impression. Early players have particularly praised the smooth driving mechanics and the attention Rockstar has paid to seemingly minor interactions, according to Yahoo Tech.
It's the animations, however, that are providing some of the more memorable moments. Characters don't simply pick up food and drinks; they interact with them in surprisingly specific ways. One example highlighted by Kotaku's Zack Zwiezen shows a character opening a drink with one hand while firing an assault rifle with the other.
The driving itself also feels different from previous instalments. Players on Reddit, as noted by The Tech Basket, have described it as heavier, drawing comparisons with the handling in GTA IV and GTA V.
3. A character nobody saw coming became the internet's obsession
Not every breakout character needs a trailer campaign. Mandy, who hadn't appeared in any promotional material before launch, has become one of the game's unexpected talking points. She's now generating conversations across Reddit and X.
Players encounter Mandy early in the Pipeworks mission, and her appearance has already prompted plenty of speculation. Some players even suspect she could be hiding a much darker side, with theories about her being a serial killer circulating online.
4. Jason and Lucia feel like a real couple, and switching between them is back, eventually
(Light early-story spoilers)
Jason and Lucia are more than two protagonists sharing a storyline. Their relationship develops through everyday interactions, with seemingly small decisions – from making a phone call to going to the gym or offering a kind word – influencing how they connect. Their dynamic has emerged as one of the game's strongest elements, with 16 of the 18 reviews analysed by Output Lag specifically praising the two leads.
The story also offers multiple endings, giving players more than one possible conclusion to their journey.
Fans of GTA 5's character-switching mechanic will be pleased to see it return, although there's a catch. You won't have immediate access to both protagonists. Following the opening, Lucia is placed in the Hamlet Corrections Center after a pawn shop robbery, leaving Jason as the only playable character for a considerable portion of the early game.
According to SVG's guide, unrestricted switching becomes available at around 35 per cent story completion. Once unlocked, the mechanic allows the pair to work together during pursuits. You can send your partner to distract the police or fire at approaching vehicles, or switch perspectives to take shots from the passenger seat while the other character drives.
The audio experience has also received praise, with nine of Output Lag's 18 reviews highlighting the soundtrack and Justice's original score. There's even a familiar voice behind one of the radio stations: Weird Al Yankovic, as confirmed by Kotaku's Zack Zwiezen.
5. Petting cats, and a dog that drives the jet ski
If the main storyline isn't enough to keep players entertained, the animals of Leonida are certainly doing their bit. Among the clips circulating online is one showing Jason riding behind a dog on a jet ski, with the animal wearing goggles and appearing to steer using its paws on the handlebars. Kotaku's Kenneth Shepard picked it out as one of the most memorable animal clips shared since launch. The video, posted on X by Chiz (@ChizPlays), came with a simple verdict: "GOTY".
Cat lovers have another reason to celebrate. While pre-launch footage had established that players could interact with dogs, cat-petting had remained unconfirmed. That has now changed. A clip shared by ellie (@nyrhae), shows Jason stopping to pet a cat. GameSpot reports that he even speaks to the animal during the interaction, which also gives him a small focus boost.
Of course, not every encounter with wildlife ends quite so sweetly:
One clip covered by GameSpot shows Jason stealing someone's car, only for the owner's cat to launch an aggressive attack. Players have to complete a quick-time event before he can stop and release the animal.
An alligator encounter has a considerably less happy ending, with GTA 6 Updates (@gtasix_) sharing footage of Jason being eaten by one, as reported by Kotaku.
Then there's NikTek (@NikTek), who posted a clip of Jason feeding his pet snake a mouse.
And for those who enjoy the stranger side of GTA, Leonida has its share of mysteries. Yahoo Tech reports that players have spotted what appear to be Bigfoot encounters in the woods, including footage of characters being knocked unconscious by noxious fumes before enormous feet approach them.
6. 30fps, no performance mode, and the base PS5 struggles
One of the biggest talking points surrounding the game's technical performance is its 30fps target. GTA 6 runs at 30 frames per second across consoles, including the PS5 Pro, with no dedicated performance mode. The Hype Magazine reports that Rockstar confirmed this approach on November 10, explaining that the Pro's additional power is being used for upscaling and ray-traced shadows instead.
For some players, the experience has been less than smooth. A post by X user @iKaito_1, highlighted by PlayStation LifeStyle via Yahoo, claimed that frame rates on the base PS5 could fall to around 15–20fps during fights. ComingSoon reported that the post attracted more than two million views on X.
Digital Foundry's testing, meanwhile, suggests that performance varies depending on the console and what is happening on screen:
PS5 Pro: VGC reports that tester Oliver Linneman spent more than 50 hours playing on the PS5 Pro without encountering performance drops outside stress tests.
Base PS5: TweakTown's account of the testing points to minor dips during regular gameplay, with more sustained drops during scenes involving heavy explosions.
7. Realism is a learning curve, and money is tight
The added realism comes with a few inconveniences. Cars are more vulnerable to damage, repairs cost money, police surveillance is harder to shake and everyday activities can take up more of your time. For anyone accustomed to the relative freedom of GTA 5, the adjustment could take a while.
Six of the 18 reviews examined by Output Lag flagged these mechanics as potential frustrations. Money, in particular, is no longer something players can afford to ignore. Kotaku's Zack Zwiezen describes it as the first GTA game in which finances genuinely matter, with players sometimes having to work to afford a weapon or even repair their vehicle.
Other criticisms emerging from reviews include a slow opening, uneven story pacing and mission designs that don't always feel as fresh as the world surrounding them, according to The Tech Basket's review roundup.
8. Big landmarks you can't really use
Leonida might be packed with impressive locations, but not all of them are accessible. Two sizeable casinos, for instance, cannot be entered and don't play a role in the main storyline, according to Kotaku's Zack Zwiezen.
Rockstar vice president of design Stephen Donkin explained that gambling didn't feel appropriate for Jason and Lucia's story, particularly given the importance of money and the game's economy. He also indicated that locations such as a detailed zoo and a large graveyard could provide opportunities for future content.
9. Launch-day bugs and a PSN meltdown
For some players, the first day in Leonida hasn't exactly gone to plan. Reports of glitches have started emerging, with players describing characters falling through the map and clipping through walls. Sportskeeda has been tracking these launch-day issues, including footage involving streamer MichaelDoesLife.
There was also a problem before some players could even get into the game. PlayStation Network experienced an outage affecting thousands of users on November 18, according to The Tech Hacker. The timing was particularly frustrating: the disruption came just hours before the game's PS5 unlock, on the same day PlayStation had asked users to pre-load the title and install a required system update.
10. Xbox Series S is the weak link
Storage and performance could be another headache, particularly for Xbox Series S owners. The game's Xbox download is reported to be 225GB, taking up more than half of the console's available storage capacity, according to Output Lag.
Performance is another concern. While the game reportedly runs relatively steadily across most consoles, the Series S appears to be the exception. Kotaku notes that frame rates can fall below 20fps on Microsoft's entry-level console, making it the least impressive performer among the available versions.
PC players, meanwhile, are still waiting. Rockstar has yet to announce a PC release, leaving the console versions as the only way to explore Leonida for now.