One name has now emerged from the secrecy. Manni L. Perez has been identified as the performer behind Lucia Caminos after receiving a Best Performance nomination at The Game Awards 2026. The nomination, announced on November 17, is the strongest public confirmation of her involvement so far, although Rockstar has yet to publish a full cast list.

Dubai: The Grand Theft Auto VI has finally arrived and the interest in the people behind its characters has only been growing. While Rockstar Games has revealed the backgrounds of several key figures in the game, it has kept much of the cast under wraps.

Rockstar describes Jason as someone who works for Brian Heder, an old-school drug runner, and lives in one of his properties. His relationship with Lucia becomes central to the story as the pair find themselves caught up in a criminal conspiracy after an easy score goes wrong.

Jason Duval is the second central character in GTA VI and Lucia Caminos’ partner. He grew up surrounded by criminals and tried to move away from that environment by joining the Army. After leaving military service, he settled in the Leonida Keys and became involved with local drug runners.

His reported involvement has attracted attention because of the resemblance between his appearance and Jason’s character design, as well as similarities in their voices. Until Rockstar releases its official cast details, however, his role should be attributed to the reporting rather than presented as a studio confirmation.

American actor Dylan Rourke has been linked to the role of Jason. IGN Netherlands has identified him as the performer behind the character, although Rockstar Games has not officially announced the casting. Rourke has previously appeared in television shows including Modern Family and Grey’s Anatomy.

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