Unveiling the Faces Behind GTA VI's Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval
Dubai: The Grand Theft Auto VI has finally arrived and the interest in the people behind its characters has only been growing. While Rockstar Games has revealed the backgrounds of several key figures in the game, it has kept much of the cast under wraps.
One name has now emerged from the secrecy. Manni L. Perez has been identified as the performer behind Lucia Caminos after receiving a Best Performance nomination at The Game Awards 2026. The nomination, announced on November 17, is the strongest public confirmation of her involvement so far, although Rockstar has yet to publish a full cast list.
Lucia Caminos is played by American actress Manni L. Perez, a New York-born performer whose work includes television and video games. She has appeared in shows such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Chicago P.D., Jessica Jones and She’s Gotta Have It.
One of her notable television appearances was as boxer Esperanza Morales in an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Perez received an Imagen Award in 2020 for her supporting performance in the series.
She has also worked in the Grand Theft Auto franchise before. Reports have linked her to minor roles in GTA V and GTA Online, including a nightclub patron and a blackjack dealer.
Perez’s background in physical training has also attracted attention. She has been associated with weightlifting and combat sports, including mixed martial arts, Muay Thai and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.
Instagram: @mannilperez
Jason Duval is the second central character in GTA VI and Lucia Caminos’ partner. He grew up surrounded by criminals and tried to move away from that environment by joining the Army. After leaving military service, he settled in the Leonida Keys and became involved with local drug runners.
Rockstar describes Jason as someone who works for Brian Heder, an old-school drug runner, and lives in one of his properties. His relationship with Lucia becomes central to the story as the pair find themselves caught up in a criminal conspiracy after an easy score goes wrong.
American actor Dylan Rourke has been linked to the role of Jason. IGN Netherlands has identified him as the performer behind the character, although Rockstar Games has not officially announced the casting. Rourke has previously appeared in television shows including Modern Family and Grey’s Anatomy.
His reported involvement has attracted attention because of the resemblance between his appearance and Jason’s character design, as well as similarities in their voices. Until Rockstar releases its official cast details, however, his role should be attributed to the reporting rather than presented as a studio confirmation.
Instagram: dylan_rourke
Rockstar has introduced several supporting characters who are expected to play important roles in the story.
Brian Heder, Cal Hampton, Boobie Ike, Dre’Quan Priest, Real Dimez, and Raul Bautista are some of side characters who will play a key role in the game.
For now, fans have Rockstar’s character profiles to learn about the people of Leonida, while the full list of performers remains one of the game’s closely guarded details.