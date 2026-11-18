Now, the wait for its successor is almost over. Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) is set to release on November 19, 2026, marking the return of one of gaming's most popular franchises with a new city, different characters, improved graphics and a much larger world to explore.

Dubai: Thirteen years is a long time in the gaming industry. When Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto V in September 2013, players were introduced to a sprawling open world, three playable protagonists and a city inspired by Los Angeles. It quickly became one of the most successful video games ever made, with its popularity continuing through multiple console generations.

GTA VI, meanwhile, takes players back to Vice City, a fictional location inspired by Miami, Florida. However, the new game is not limited to the city itself. It is set in the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida, and features a wider range of environments.

Lucia is a woman who has recently been released from prison, while Jason has a background in the military and has spent time working with drug runners. Their lives become intertwined following a job that goes wrong, pulling them into a criminal conspiracy across Leonida.

Michael is a retired bank robber attempting to enjoy a comfortable life with his family. Franklin is a young man looking to escape his difficult surroundings and build a successful career. Trevor, meanwhile, is unpredictable, violent and often responsible for some of the game's most chaotic moments.

GTA V was originally released in 2013, when storage requirements were considerably lower than they are today. Its size varied across platforms and increased through subsequent updates, particularly with the arrival of GTA Online and enhanced editions.

Their relationship is expected to play an important role in the story. Unlike GTA V, where the three protagonists often pursue separate interests before coming together, GTA VI places greater emphasis on the partnership between its two central characters.

When GTA V launched in 2013, physical copies were widely available. Players could purchase the game in a retail store, take home the box and install it using the discs. The Xbox 360 edition, for instance, came with two discs, while the PlayStation 3 version was supplied on a Blu-ray disc.

GTA VI takes things to another level. Rockstar's pre-loading information indicates that players will need up to approximately 212GB of available storage (could even reach to 300GB), depending on the platform.

One of the biggest questions is how much freedom players will have when controlling Jason and Lucia, particularly when they are together. Their relationship and partnership could bring a different dimension to missions and character switching compared with GTA V.

However, not every gameplay feature has been fully explained by Rockstar. It would be premature to assume that every activity shown in the trailers will be available in the same way during the final game.

Rockstar has confirmed that even the physical edition of GTA VI will not contain a traditional game disc. Instead, buyers purchasing the boxed version will receive a download code that allows them to download the game digitally.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.