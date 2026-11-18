Enhanced graphics and gameplay promise a more immersive world in GTA VI.
Dubai: Thirteen years is a long time in the gaming industry. When Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto V in September 2013, players were introduced to a sprawling open world, three playable protagonists and a city inspired by Los Angeles. It quickly became one of the most successful video games ever made, with its popularity continuing through multiple console generations.
Now, the wait for its successor is almost over. Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) is set to release on November 19, 2026, marking the return of one of gaming's most popular franchises with a new city, different characters, improved graphics and a much larger world to explore.
The gap between the two releases reflects how dramatically gaming technology has evolved. From the way players purchase games to the amount of storage required, GTA VI represents a significant change from its predecessor.
Here is a closer look at the biggest differences between GTA V and GTA VI.
1. A new city: Los Santos makes way for Vice City
GTA V takes place in Los Santos, a fictional city inspired by Los Angeles, California. Players can explore its busy streets, beaches, residential neighbourhoods and business districts before heading into Blaine County, which features mountains, deserts, forests and smaller settlements.
GTA VI, meanwhile, takes players back to Vice City, a fictional location inspired by Miami, Florida. However, the new game is not limited to the city itself. It is set in the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida, and features a wider range of environments.
From the colourful nightlife and coastal scenery of Vice City to smaller towns, wetlands and other parts of the state, the new setting promises a different experience.
Vice City will also be familiar to longtime fans. The location previously featured in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, released in 2002. GTA VI revisits the iconic setting with modern technology, a more detailed environment and a contemporary storyline.
2. Three characters replaced by two new protagonists
Character development was one of GTA V's biggest attractions. Instead of following one central protagonist, Rockstar introduced three playable characters: Michael De Santa, Franklin Clinton and Trevor Philips.
Michael is a retired bank robber attempting to enjoy a comfortable life with his family. Franklin is a young man looking to escape his difficult surroundings and build a successful career. Trevor, meanwhile, is unpredictable, violent and often responsible for some of the game's most chaotic moments.
Players could switch between the three characters during the story, with each bringing a different personality, background and set of abilities.
GTA VI takes a different approach by introducing two main protagonists: Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos.
Lucia is a woman who has recently been released from prison, while Jason has a background in the military and has spent time working with drug runners. Their lives become intertwined following a job that goes wrong, pulling them into a criminal conspiracy across Leonida.
Their relationship is expected to play an important role in the story. Unlike GTA V, where the three protagonists often pursue separate interests before coming together, GTA VI places greater emphasis on the partnership between its two central characters.
It also marks a major moment for the franchise, as Lucia becomes the first female protagonist in a mainline GTA game in the modern HD era.
3. GTA VI requires significantly more storage space
Another major difference is the amount of storage players will need before installing the game.
GTA V was originally released in 2013, when storage requirements were considerably lower than they are today. Its size varied across platforms and increased through subsequent updates, particularly with the arrival of GTA Online and enhanced editions.
GTA VI takes things to another level. Rockstar's pre-loading information indicates that players will need up to approximately 212GB of available storage (could even reach to 300GB), depending on the platform.
The increased size reflects the scale of the new project. GTA VI features a more detailed world, improved character models, richer environments, extensive interiors and more advanced visual effects.
4. No traditional game disc for GTA VI
The way players buy and install GTA VI is another major change from the GTA V era.
When GTA V launched in 2013, physical copies were widely available. Players could purchase the game in a retail store, take home the box and install it using the discs. The Xbox 360 edition, for instance, came with two discs, while the PlayStation 3 version was supplied on a Blu-ray disc.
GTA VI is taking a different route.
Rockstar has confirmed that even the physical edition of GTA VI will not contain a traditional game disc. Instead, buyers purchasing the boxed version will receive a download code that allows them to download the game digitally.
5. A significant jump in graphics and technology
Technology has changed considerably since GTA V first arrived, and GTA VI is expected to demonstrate just how far gaming graphics have progressed.
GTA V was an impressive achievement for its time. Its detailed environments, realistic lighting, character animations and vehicle designs helped establish a new benchmark for open-world games.
However, GTA VI has been developed for considerably more powerful hardware, allowing Rockstar to deliver more detailed surroundings and a greater level of visual realism.
The trailers have showcased improved facial animations, realistic water effects, more detailed weather conditions and crowded environments. The characters also appear more expressive, while the surrounding world features a greater level of detail.
Lighting and reflections are expected to make a significant difference, particularly in Vice City's nightlife, where neon signs, illuminated buildings and wet roads contribute to the atmosphere.
The new game also places considerable emphasis on its surroundings. Beaches, shopping areas, restaurants, roads and other public spaces appear populated with pedestrians and vehicles.
While GTA V already offered a lively world, GTA VI aims to make its environment feel even more dynamic and responsive.
6. More detailed gameplay and an evolving open world
GTA V offered players considerable freedom. Apart from completing story missions, they could participate in activities such as golf, tennis, cycling, swimming, skydiving and racing.
The introduction of heists was another major attraction. Players could plan and execute robberies, choosing different approaches and involving their characters in various roles.
GTA VI is expected to build on that foundation.
Its trailers have showcased a variety of activities and environments, including nightlife, beaches, shops, restaurants and social gatherings. Rockstar has also highlighted the importance of the surrounding population, with social media-style videos and viral moments forming part of the game's presentation.
The new setting is also expected to offer a wider variety of locations and interactions.
However, not every gameplay feature has been fully explained by Rockstar. It would be premature to assume that every activity shown in the trailers will be available in the same way during the final game.
One of the biggest questions is how much freedom players will have when controlling Jason and Lucia, particularly when they are together. Their relationship and partnership could bring a different dimension to missions and character switching compared with GTA V.
For longtime fans, November 19 is more than another video game release date. It is the end of a 13-year wait.