Grand Theft Auto VI will also be playable on Xbox One through Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming service, expanding access beyond the latest-generation consoles.

Microsoft confirmed that cloud streaming will begin at 1am Eastern Time on November 19, equivalent to 10am UAE time.

Xbox Series X and Series S owners can play the game natively, while Xbox One users will need cloud streaming access.

The company said GTA 6 will use Xbox Series S graphics settings when streamed.

Cloud gaming availability varies by market, and players must purchase the game separately.