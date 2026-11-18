GTA 6 is almost here after 13 years: Gamers share their hopes and plans
The community groups are already buzzing. Countdown timers are pinned, preloads are finished, and the anticipation is high. At midnight on Thursday, the clock strikes GTA 6, and the Emirates hear it first. Rockstar Games is unlocking Grand Theft Auto 6 at midnight local time in every region, which means players from Abu Dhabi to Ras Al Khaimah will be cruising the neon edges of Vice City while London is still on Wednesday evening and Los Angeles is barely past noon.
"It’s hard to believe that the game is finally becoming a reality," said Bachar Alkayal, a gamer in the Emirates. Ahmad Helwany, a content creator and game developer, sounds almost startled by his own sentence: "And now it's almost here. Finally. I still can't believe I'm writing that."
The last numbered entry, Grand Theft Auto V, arrived in September 2013, before TikTok, before the current generation of consoles, before many people playing the sequel this week were old enough to hold a controller.
Rockstar unveiled the new game with a trailer in December 2023 and promised it for 2025, then moved it to May 26, 2026, and then, last November, to November 19. Each delay deepened the legend, and the internet responded the way it always does: With jokes. That's a fair coping strategy.
Tarek Hakim, a UAE gamer and senior account manager at BPG, explains, "The hype around it is likely influenced by the long development time, all the stories around it over the years, and the whole 'we got X before GTA 6' meme."
For Hakim, the mythology is part of the product and worth keeping in view. "This isn't to downplay how influential the game is, but we cant look at it in a vacuum without all of this hype and controversies around it."
Helwany felt the delays the way fans do, in the gut. "And yes, the delays hurt. Twice!" he said. "I was annoyed like everyone else, I won't lie. But the wait made sense in the end." His verdict on whether the hype has gotten out of hand is unequivocal: "If any studio earned it, it's this one."
What, exactly, have they been waiting for? Rockstar has been characteristically stingy with details, but the outline is now clear. The game is set in Leonida, a sun-bleached, swamp-fringed parody of Florida, and its centerpiece is a rebuilt, modern-day Vice City. Rockstar has named six regions (Vice City, the Leonida Keys, Grassrivers, Port Gellhorn, Ambrosia and Mount Kalaga National Park) though it has never published an official map. Preview reports put the state at roughly twice the size of GTA V's world.
The story belongs to two people. Jason Duval is an ex-military drug runner; Lucia Caminos, a fighter newly out of prison, is the first woman to lead a mainline GTA. Rockstar pitches their tale as a Bonnie and Clyde romance in which a supposedly easy score goes wrong and drags the couple into a conspiracy that stretches across the state.
Players can switch between them at will, much as they flicked among GTA V's trio of antiheroes, and the relationship itself is meant to matter: previews describe shared activities that strengthen the couple's bond and shape how the story unfolds. Between missions, the pair can roam together, skimming the waterways on a jet ski or, as an extended gameplay showcase in August revealed, drifting underwater in scuba gear.
The August showcase, roughly 26 minutes of in-game PlayStation 5 footage, is where many fans first grasped how dense the place looks. Kevin Sebastian, Creative Director Audire Media and Technology Columnist, frames the appeal for people who have never held a controller.
He said, "Imagine being able to walk into the setting of your favourite crime film. "You can follow the characters and their story, but you can also get in a car, turn on the radio and explore for yourself."
For the non-gamer, he suggests, the closest analogy is travel: "Think of the pleasure of visiting a new city and discovering its different neighbourhoods. GTA gives you that sense of curiosity, with the freedom to cause a ridiculous amount of trouble along the way."
Rima Nadeem Al Mhanna, agrees. She wishes to wander around without a particular destination, discover places that she never knew existed, and stop to appreciate the little details that others might overlook. "Perhaps the most exciting part is that I genuinely have no idea what awaits me, and that sense of the unknown is part of the magic."
Helwany, who builds games for a living, watches the same footage with a craftsman's eye. What's enticing to him, is not the big picture as such, including the explosions and and the car chases. "It's the small things," he said, pointing to the crowds on the beach, where nobody seems to be doing the same thing twice.
He knows exactly what such moments cost. "I work with gaming engines every day, and I know how much pain hides behind one 'simple' shot like that. Trust me, nothing about it is simple." His conclusion is bold: "GTA 6 will raise the standards of how great games shall look like."
For many in the region, the attachment predates any trailer by decades. "GTA is one of those games that practically most gamers have played at some point in their life," Hakim said, and the people who grew up with it tend to remember precisely where they were.
Mhammed Alharthy, the YouTuber known as Peerless, can trace his entire career back to the series. "GTA was the very first game I ever played in my life, and it completely amazed me," he said. "Today, it has become the main focus of my content."
Bibi Zumot, a streamer who has been a gamer all his life, remembers long childhood days in the franchise's earlier eras: "I played GTA San Andreas and Vice City all day and obviously I had my cheat codes on." Anyone who came of age in the 2000s will recognize the ritual, thumbing in button sequences for tanks and jetpacks until the game's careful order collapsed into glorious chaos.
Sebastian sees that nostalgia as the engine of the whole phenomenon. "For people who grew up playing GTA, a new release brings back memories of discovering those worlds for the first time," he said. "Everyone wants to have that feeling again."
Alkayal describes his own anticipation in similar terms. He can't wait to explore Vice City, experience its incredible graphics and, most importantly, dive into what he hopes will be an amazing story.
Some games entertain us for hours. Others leave us with a feeling that is difficult to articulate, adds Rima. "The GTA franchise has always been one of those games for me."
GTA has always been satire first, and Sebastian is curious to see what it makes of the present. The footage Rockstar has released shows an in-world social media culture that looks a lot like our own feeds. "I’m also interested in how GTA responds to the way society has changed," he said. "So much of our lives now happens through phones and social media, including how people chase attention."
The joke, he argues, doesn't require gaming literacy. "You don’t need to understand gaming to recognise the joke when someone does something outrageous just to become famous online."
The satire lives in the margins, too, which is part of why players comb these worlds so obsessively. "Even the radio adverts and shop names help build its exaggerated version of America," Sebastian said. "There’s a reason to pay attention to the little things."
The game arriving this week is a solo story, but GTA long ago stopped being a solitary pastime. GTA V's long afterlife was built largely by its players: online heists, viral clips and, above all, roleplay servers where people inhabited characters for months on end. The game became a stage.
Sebastian argues the stage was always part of the design. "A simple drive can turn into a car chase, and suddenly you have a story you want to show and tell your friends," he said. Multiply that by millions of players with a capture button and you get an endless, unscripted highlight reel, and a living for a generation of creators.
Zumot speaks of the roleplay years almost as a place he once lived. "Since I am a streamer I was also able to be a part in the roleplay hype for GTA5 that built content for years," he said. As he explains, GTA is a 'whole other world' and he expects the sequel to expand on that significantly.
For creators like him, launch week is almost a production schedule, and not just a holiday.
Peerless built his channel on the series. "I’ve been playing GTA since the day I started my YouTube channel, and I’ve never gotten bored of it," he said, and he is already planning what comes next: "After so many years of waiting, I’m incredibly excited to explore the new world of GTA 6, create content around it, and share my experience with my audience in a unique, exciting, and entertaining way."
Rima's plans run along similar lines, toward all the moments she will experience and share with her audience, from the very first steps in Vice City to the first mission, the first unexpected adventure. But for her, the content calendar sits on top of something more personal. "To me, gaming is much more than entertainment; it’s a space where I can express myself, experience different stories, and connect with people who share the same passion."
That blend of livelihood and devotion is why few expect the noise to fade, Sebastian included. "I suspect much of the conversation in gaming will be around GTA 6 for several months after this week."
Not all of the anticipation is uncomplicated. On November 10, Rockstar confirmed what Digital Foundry and others had long suspected: the game targets 30 frames per second on every console, including the PlayStation 5 Pro, which gets sharper upscaling and ray-traced shadows instead of a smoother picture. Rockstar framed the choice as the price of Leonida's density and detail, describing a game pushing both platforms to their absolute limits.
Alkayal isn't entirely persuaded. "Releasing a major title in 2026 at 30 FPS feels like a significant downgrade," he said, "Especially when most gamers are now accustomed to 60 FPS, 120 FPS or even higher refresh rates."
He also has a message for households. In the United States the game carries a Mature rating with seven content descriptors, from blood and gore to strong sexual content and drug use, and UAE store listings display a 21 age badge. "This is an important reminder for parents that GTA 6 is strictly an adult-oriented game and is absolutely not suitable for children," Alkayal said.
Hakim, for his part, offers the cooler register of a grown-up with a job. "I for one am excited for it, and will definitely play it on Friday," he said. "Albeit I won't be taking a day off for that."
Zumot has no such restraint. "I already have my days set to play the game," he said. "Consider this," he added, "My early Christmas gift."
Whether any game can survive thirteen years of projection is a fair question, and the players asking it know that better than anyone. "I really hope the game lives up to our expectations," Peerless said, "because we’ve been waiting for it for such a long time!"
Helwany, the developer who knows how much pain hides behind a single shot, allows himself one hedge, and then none. "Will it be perfect? We will see. But on Thursday, I will be busy!"