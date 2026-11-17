The game launches on November 19, with age restrictions for online and in-store purchases
Dubai: As Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) prepares to launch in just two days, one question for gamers and parents in the UAE is whether teenagers will be allowed to buy or play the highly anticipated title.
The game has received a 21+ age classification from the UAE's National Media Authority (NMA), meaning it is intended for adults aged 21 and above.
But how is that restriction enforced, particularly when games can be purchased and downloaded online?
The UAE has its own video-game age classification system, administered by the NMA, with categories including 3+, 7+, 12+, 16+, 18+ and 21+.
GTA 6's 21+ classification reflects mature content, including explicit material, profanity and sexual references.
The rating means the game is not intended for players under 21, including teenagers aged 16 or 18.
No, age restrictions apply to digital games, but how they are enforced depends on the platform:
PlayStation Store: Users provide their date of birth when creating a PlayStation Network account. Child accounts are subject to age-based restrictions and parental controls, which can limit access to games above the account holder's permitted age.
Xbox/Microsoft Store: Age information is linked to a Microsoft account. Family safety settings allow parents to manage purchases and restrict access to age-inappropriate content.
Online retailers: Websites selling physical copies may display age restrictions, ask customers to confirm their age or request proof of age, such as an Emirates ID, during checkout or delivery. However, the verification process may vary depending on the retailer.
While these systems help restrict access, it has not been confirmed whether additional identity verification will be required specifically for GTA 6 purchases in the UAE.
Rockstar Games has scheduled the worldwide release for Thursday, November 19, 2026, with the game unlocking at midnight local time in the UAE.
It will initially be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. A PC release date has not been confirmed.
The UAE PlayStation Store lists the following prices:
Standard Edition: Dh299.16
Ultimate Edition: Dh373.96
Prices and availability may differ across platforms and retailers. Players purchasing a digital copy can also preload the game before its official launch.
This allows them to download and install it in advance, avoiding a potentially lengthy download on release day. However, the game will remain locked until its official launch on November 19.