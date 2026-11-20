This dad is holding the line, while hoping his kids never know what he got up to in 1997
It's finally here. After seven years, two delays and a reported $2 billion budget, Grand Theft Auto VI arrived fashionably late. For context, the Burj Khalifa cost $1.5 billion to build, and it was constructed faster as well. Somewhere in Rockstar's sunny state of Leonida there is a virtual palm tree that is worth more than my car.
In my house, the lobbying has begun. My young sons have started a campaign that would impress a Dubai PR agency. It's happened over breakfast, on the school run and as they are going to bed. I'm expecting PowerPoint presentations to land in my inbox at any time. The central argument, delivered with total conviction and the confidence of youth, is that "everyone else is getting it" and I'm the bad guy for stopping them playing a game featuring drugs, violence and guns. What a terrible parent.
I imagine "everyone" is probably one kid with an older cousin who might have it, but we'll see.
My answer has been firm. No. No way. Not a chance. It's rated 21 here in the UAE for a reason, and that reason is not because it will eat up hours of their lives while they should be enjoying this great weather. I have delivered my speech consistently. I have been calm, responsible and firm.
I have also been a colossal hypocrite.
Because here is the dirty secret, and I'm hoping my children never read this: I played the original while also still at school and naive about celebrating the apparent joys of grand larceny. In 1997, Grand Theft Auto was a top-down game in which the cars looked like colourful rectangles and the pedestrians looked like ants had wandered onto a map. I was a kid. It was rated 18 in the UK. My mum thought it was "a driving game", and I did nothing to correct her. Then came the future GTAs, each more graphic than the last, and I ate them all up.
So, when my youngest son looked me in the eye and asked, "did you ever play it, dad?", I did what any principled parent would do. I changed the subject and shipped him off to school.
The launch has also been a sobering moment on how fast time goes. When I first played GTA, the Burj Khalifa didn't exist. Neither did the Dubai Metro, the iPhone or, crucially, many parents' understanding of what games studios were launching into the market as graphics technology accelerated at a rate of knots.
Rockstar's latest is a glossy, sun-drenched Vice City with more detail than I ever thought would be possible. The first one I played had graphics that removed you from the violence as it was pixels being squished into red blobs. The latest game looks like reality and with all of the temptations that I'd prefer my kids to keep away from. But it didn't do me any harm, right?
So where does that leave me? Holding the line, mostly. The game stays off the boys' consoles until I think they are old enough, and I'll keep giving the same speech before threatening them with more homework. I've also warned them that Santa Claus is on my side, so don't try and add it to any Christmas lists.
But I'll be honest with you, dear reader, in a way I can't be with them. After lights out, a middle-aged man may be tempted to take a look for old times' sake. We've reported on it a lot, I should take a proper look at it, right? Purely for research, you understand. It's what a responsible parent should do.