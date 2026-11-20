It's finally here. After seven years, two delays and a reported $2 billion budget, Grand Theft Auto VI arrived fashionably late. For context, the Burj Khalifa cost $1.5 billion to build, and it was constructed faster as well. Somewhere in Rockstar's sunny state of Leonida there is a virtual palm tree that is worth more than my car.



In my house, the lobbying has begun. My young sons have started a campaign that would impress a Dubai PR agency. It's happened over breakfast, on the school run and as they are going to bed. I'm expecting PowerPoint presentations to land in my inbox at any time. The central argument, delivered with total conviction and the confidence of youth, is that "everyone else is getting it" and I'm the bad guy for stopping them playing a game featuring drugs, violence and guns. What a terrible parent.



I imagine "everyone" is probably one kid with an older cousin who might have it, but we'll see.



My answer has been firm. No. No way. Not a chance. It's rated 21 here in the UAE for a reason, and that reason is not because it will eat up hours of their lives while they should be enjoying this great weather. I have delivered my speech consistently. I have been calm, responsible and firm.



I have also been a colossal hypocrite.



Because here is the dirty secret, and I'm hoping my children never read this: I played the original while also still at school and naive about celebrating the apparent joys of grand larceny. In 1997, Grand Theft Auto was a top-down game in which the cars looked like colourful rectangles and the pedestrians looked like ants had wandered onto a map. I was a kid. It was rated 18 in the UK. My mum thought it was "a driving game", and I did nothing to correct her. Then came the future GTAs, each more graphic than the last, and I ate them all up.

