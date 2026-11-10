GTA 6 drops Nov. 19 as preloads open Nov. 10: Five things to know about 'Grand Theft Auto'

GTA VI set to redefine gaming with Nov. 19 launch and Nov. 10 preloads
The video game that launched 1,000 controversies and made billions of dollars for its studio is back — "Grand Theft Auto VI" will hit a console near you on November 19.
Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled to launch on Nov. 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, with digital preloading beginning Tuesday, Nov. 10, ahead of the highly anticipated release.
Rockstar’s support page confirms that the game will unlock at midnight local time on launch day across both console platforms.
Players should distinguish the download window from the release itself: preloading installs the game early but does not make it playable before launch.
On PlayStation 5, digital preloads begin at midnight local time on Nov. 10. Xbox Series X|S downloads open simultaneously worldwide at midnight GMT, equivalent to 4 am Gulf time (5.30 am Indian Standard Time).
For players, that means the PlayStation preload window opens earlier than Xbox’s, although Rockstar lists the same local-midnight launch schedule for both platforms on Nov. 19.
Players should check their console store’s regional details before planning downloads or launch-night sessions.
The rollout gives eligible digital purchasers nine days to download the game, potentially reducing the wait when access unlocks.
IGN reported that Rockstar confirmed the schedule alongside announcements covering physical-edition extras, including a poster and a map of Leonida.
The initial release remains console-focused.
No official PC release date has been announced, despite speculation about a later launch. PC players should treat proposed dates circulating online as unconfirmed rather than assume they will receive the game alongside console owners, per PC World.
For now, the confirmed milestones are Nov. 10 for preloading and Nov. 19 for gameplay access.
The title is widely expected to become the biggest game of the decade, its launch coming 13 years after the previous edition scaled new heights in terms of gameplay and profitability.
Here are five things to know about GTA.
The first two games in the series, which debuted in 1997, offered a top-down view of the action as players took on the role of a criminal on missions around cities.
But "GTA III" set the standard in 2001 for what games could be like, offering a combination of a three-dimensional open world, advanced graphics and gameplay that won widespread critical acclaim and legions of fans.
Each new GTA title since then has been hailed by both industry analysts and gamers for pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the medium.
And they have all been bestsellers, bringing in billions of dollars for Take-Two Interactive, parent company of the Rockstar Games studio.
Despite not releasing a flagship GTA game for more than a decade, the series has remained a cash cow, especially thanks to its multiplayer online version, where users can buy in-game items.
The last game in the franchise, "GTA V", was released in 2013 and reached $1 billion in retail sales "faster than any entertainment release in history", Take-Two has said.
"GTA V" has sold around 230 million copies, according to the company's most recent figures, making it the second best-selling game of all time, behind Minecraft.
The entire GTA franchise has sold a mammoth 470 million units, according to Take-Two.
With the wild success came a wave of controversies. Critics have from the start accused the series of glorifying violence and encouraging players to engage in criminal behaviour — allegations Take-Two executives have denied.
GTA games have also faced strong criticism for misogynistic portrayals of women, caricatures of ethnic minorities and depictions of torture.
Despite being praised for their often biting cultural satire, the level of violence in the games has at times led to bans and restrictions in some countries.
Target Australia stopped selling "GTA V" in 2014, citing customer concerns. GTA games also carry a content rating for mature audiences only. Take-Two executives have said customers should be free to choose what games they buy.
GTA has become a cultural institution despite the criticism, with its content spawning countless online memes and fans around the world referencing its scenes and dialogue.
Its growing influence has attracted some of the biggest names in entertainment to its cast. Tommy Vercetti, the main character in 2002's "GTA: Vice City", was voiced by Hollywood star Ray Liotta.
Other cameos in the series include Samuel L. Jackson, Burt Reynolds, musician Phil Collins and comedian Ricky Gervais. In 2021, hip-hop superstar Dr. Dre featured.
The French electro duo Justice is composing the soundtrack for "GTA VI" and an album built around the game's universe brings together musicians including rapper Travis Scott and Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards.
The studio formally revealed "GTA VI" with a trailer in December 2023.
The new game is set in Leonida, a fictionalised version of Florida that includes a return to the Miami-inspired Vice City. It follows a criminal couple, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos.
Originally targeted for late 2025, "GTA VI" was pushed back twice before settling on its November 19 release date on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.
The game reportedly cost between $1 billion and $1.5 billion to produce, which would make it the most expensive cultural product ever.
(With inputs from AFP)