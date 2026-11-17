Platforms: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S only. No PC, PS4, Xbox One or Switch 2 version has been announced.

Game Pass: GTA 6 will not be on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

Storage: Rockstar says pre-loading requires up to 212GB. Free up space now.

Launch bonus: Purchases made before November 20, 2026 include the Vintage Vice City Pack.

Single-player only at launch: Players should not expect a new GTA Online experience when GTA 6 arrives. The same report says there are no microtransactions at launch. This is yet to be confirmed by Rockstar.

Setting and leads: Vice City and the wider state of Leonida, with Jason and Lucia as the leads.