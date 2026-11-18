Rockstar’s game is officially scheduled to launch on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. With a Metacritic score of 99 and a remarkable run of perfect reviews, the early verdict has given fans plenty of reason to be excited as the global launch approaches.

The excitement has also moved beyond review scores. GTA VI has become playable in New Zealand ahead of its wider global release, allowing gamers in the country to get their first hands-on experience. Livestreams featuring gameplay have already begun appearing online, giving fans elsewhere a glimpse of the new title.

The positive reception comes after years of anticipation for the follow-up to Grand Theft Auto V, which was released in 2013. The latest instalment takes players to the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida, with Vice City at the centre of its setting. The story follows protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, whose partnership takes them into a life of crime.

The early reviews suggest Rockstar has delivered a strong experience across the areas that have made the franchise popular, including its open world, storytelling, characters and gameplay. VGC awarded the game five out of five, describing it as a modern masterpiece and praising the scale and detail of its world. TechRadar also gave it a perfect score, calling it one of the most complete open-world single-player experiences it had played.

Dubai: The reviews are in for Grand Theft Auto VI, and Rockstar Games appears to have delivered a game that has lived up to the enormous expectations surrounding it. Several leading gaming and entertainment publications have awarded the highly anticipated title perfect scores, while it has climbed to a Metacritic rating of 99.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.