How GTA VI rekindles childhood memories for a network engineer in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi: 23-yeard-old Mahmoud Khalid Maali’s job is to make sure nothing goes wrong. He is a network engineer, and his days are spent on infrastructure and cybersecurity, where the best outcome is a quiet one.
At midnight local time on Thursday, he plans to spend a few hours on the opposite.
Mahmoud, 23, originally from Jordan, will be in his room in Abu Dhabi with his PlayStation 5 updated, his storage cleared and the game downloaded. The lights will be dimmed and the headset on. On Discord, friends scattered across different countries will count down with him as Grand Theft Auto VI unlocks, 13 years after its predecessor.
"I want to feel like that kid sitting in front of the TV again, completely amazed by a world where anything feels possible."
He is far from alone. GTA V, released in 2013, has sold around 230 million copies, according to Take-Two Interactive, making it the second best-selling game of all time. The entire franchise has passed 470 million units.
Behind every one of those numbers is a person like Mahmoud, with a story about the first time.
A world with no instructions
His began in Jordan, in front of a TV he sat much too close to. He was seven or eight, and the game was GTA: San Andreas.
He didn’t understand the story. He understood something bigger.
"I just knew I had an entire world to explore."
When the controller came alive in his hands, he did what so many kids did. He grabbed the first car he saw and drove with no destination at all. What stayed with him, all these years later, wasn’t the crime or the chaos. It was the freedom.
“I was not forced to follow a particular path, and that was something completely different from most games I would have played.”
His favorite memory is almost embarrassingly small. He rode a bicycle around Los Santos, exploring neighborhoods and getting chased by the police now and then. He remembers the thrill of discovering new corners of the map. “Even doing absolutely nothing felt entertaining,” he said.
Nobody handed him the game with ceremony, and he cannot remember exactly how it reached him. It did not need to.
“GTA was one of those games everyone seemed to know about growing up,” he said. Friends introduced each other to games, and they traded tips, secrets and cheat codes.
The years in between
Thirteen years is a long time to wait for anything. Mahmoud filled them in GTA Online, on nights that went nowhere on purpose. He and his friends would drive around, run missions and customize cars. Sometimes they would spend hours playing without accomplishing anything.
“We would just be talking, laughing, and enjoying the chaos.”
Every group has one friend who somehow ruins a perfectly planned mission or crashes the vehicle at the worst possible moment. Those moments never stay in the game. “Those situations become jokes that last for years,” he said.
Then he grew up. He moved from Jordan to the UAE and started working, and the free time that once felt endless shrank. The game took on a new job. It became a way to disconnect from daily stress while staying close to the friends who now live in other countries.
His relationship with the series changed along with him. “As a kid, all I wanted was freedom, fast cars, and chaos,” he said. Today he notices the storytelling, the details, the atmosphere and the technology behind it. The freedom is still what he wants, but now he is also curious about “how far Rockstar has pushed the boundaries.”
The long wait
The American video game publisher, Rockstar revealed GTA VI with a trailer in December 2023. Mahmoud cannot remember where he was when he watched it. He remembers what he saw.
“I remember watching the trailer and being impressed by how alive everything looked.”
The crowds, the environment and the return to Vice City made it feel like something fans had waited forever to see. The game, set in Leonida, a fictionalized Florida, follows a criminal couple, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. It had first been targeted for late 2025, then was pushed back twice.
The first delay was disappointing but understandable. The second was harder. “We had already been waiting so long,” he said. Still, he made his peace with it. “I would rather Rockstar take the time to release a polished game than rush something this important.”
What surprised him most during the wait was himself.
“A lot has changed in my life, but somehow this game still brings back that same excitement.”
Preloading opened on November 10, nine days before launch. It lets players install the game early, though it can’t be played until midnight local time on launch day. For Mahmoud, the preparation has been practical. He checked his storage and his updates. He is thinking about arranging time off, depending on his work schedule. He has been talking with friends about what they most want to experience.
Thursday night
He has a plan for the night, and it is not a rush.
He will follow the opening mission, then slow down and take his time in Vice City. He wants to drive around with the radio on, watch how the NPCs behave and see the world without hurrying through the story. He will most likely play the story alone so he can focus fully, with his friends on voice chat, sharing discoveries as they go.
“GTA has always been both a personal experience and something that connects me with other people,” he said.
He has one fear, and it is a fair one. After more than a decade, everyone has imagined their own perfect GTA VI, and no game can match every version.
“But I trust Rockstar’s ability to create something memorable, and I am excited to see what they have built.”
The kid infront of the TV
Ask him what he would tell the boy in Jordan, sitting too close to the screen with a bicycle and a city to explore, and he doesn’t hesitate.
“Enjoy every moment, because one day he will be working full-time, dealing with adult responsibilities, and still getting excited about the next GTA game. Some things never change.”
For Mahmoud, the game is not really about Leonida, or the graphics, or even the wait. It is about a thread that runs from a living room in Jordan to a dimly lit room in Abu Dhabi.
“GTA VI is more than a game to me because it connects my childhood memories with who I am today. It is a reminder of simpler times, old friendships, and the excitement of discovering something completely new.”
When the clock strikes midnight, he knows exactly what he is hoping for.
“I want to feel like that kid sitting in front of the TV again, completely amazed by a world where anything feels possible.”