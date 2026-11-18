New Zealand unlock sparks excitement as players explore GTA 6's open world
The internet is buzzing with excitement over Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), as social media posts claiming to show early gameplay experiences circulate ahead of its November 19 release worldwide.
Early gamer reviews post-unlock cite next-level driving experience, graphics and immersive gameplay in Rockstar Games' GTA 6.
New Zealand-based players (GMT+13) got an early crack — it kicked off at midnight on November 19, New Zealand Daylight Time (9 hours ahead of Gulf Standard Time) — corresponding to 11:00 UTC on November 18.
It ends a 13-year wait for the series’ players there.
So did gaming-heads who used the “New Zealand trick” (setting their time zone to that country).
The unlock date also happens to fall on "International Men's Day 2026".
One post from X account @gtasix_ declares: "First time driving in GTA 6. Rockstar Games has truly outdone themselves. This game is incredible."
The driving experience is particularly significant.
GTA 6 is widely expected to push the "open-world" formula further — combining realistic vehicle handling, detailed environments, dynamic encounters and the freedom to explore a richly developed fictional version of Florida.
Viral player reactions should not automatically be treated as verified professional reviews.
Similarly, the circulating claim that GTA 6 has achieved a record-breaking 99 Metacritic score requires confirmation from the review aggregator itself.
Rockstar unlocked the game at local midnight on November 19 in every region, and New Zealand’s time zone reaches that moment first. The Chatham Islands are 45 minutes ahead of Auckland.
PlayStation describes it as a rolling midnight launch, country by country.
One report noted that Rockstar’s own wording ties unlocks to time zones, not countries.
Xbox players on Reddit say the game launched after they set their console location to New Zealand.
On PS5, changing settings alone reportedly doesn’t work. It generally takes a separate New Zealand PSN account and a copy bought through the New Zealand store, so players would pay twice.
Reports of suspended New Zealand PSN accounts circulate on social media, but none are confirmed.
Rockstar and Microsoft haven’t confirmed the trick will be enabled for GTA 6, per Vice.
New Zealand’s tourism board responded with an Instagram post inviting players to visit.
Are the viral reviews genuine.
Does the game really have a record-breaking 99 Metacritic score?
Among the publications handing GTA 6 a 10/10 are IGN, VGC, Forbes, Digital Spy, TechRadar, GameSpot, ScreenRant, Destructoid, Push Square, CGMagazine, GamesRadar, DualShockers, Game Informer and EDGE Magazine.
Empire, Eurogamer and ComicBook have also given the game 5/5 stars, adding to the overwhelmingly positive response from critics.
Certain reviews report conflict.
One outlet says the review embargo lifted with the “New Zealand unlock”. Vice reported earlier that Rockstar hadn’t confirmed any embargo date.
Everyone else, at their own midnight. Sydney is two hours behind New Zealand, London 13 hours, and New York 18. India’s midnight comes 7.5 hours after the New Zealand launch (4:30pm IST on November 18). The Philippines’ midnight comes five hours after New Zealand’s.
The last stop: Mexico City is last, at 06:00 UTC on November 19. Cloud play. Xbox Cloud Gaming starts at 1:00 a.m. ET.
Watch for: first review scores, any ban enforcement over the region trick
Server or performance reports (potential crashes) as the unlock reaches busier time zones.