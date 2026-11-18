GTA 6 launches at midnight, and all the fans are gearing up for it
Grand Theft Auto 6 arrives tomorrow, and the anticipation has spread well beyond gaming. Celebrities, athletes and even employers are reacting to the launch, which is locked in for November 19.
Travis Scott posted an Instagram carousel on November 11, that appeared to show an unopened PlayStation copy of the game. The post captioned with an invitation to “bring ya own controller”. Commenters joked that he had the game before its release.
Scott’s involvement is now confirmed. Rockstar and Atlantic Records announced Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, with 34 original tracks and a November 19 release, the same day as the game.
Actress Millie Bobby Brown has also confirmed she’s a fan. She said on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast that Grand Theft Auto is her favourite game, and that she plays it by strictly following traffic laws.
Then there’s the NBA. Houston Rockets center Steven Adams predicted at media day on September 22 that performance would dip across the NBA, NFL and other leagues in November. Adams jokingly said "Watch them plummet”, adding that he expects things to recover by December, according to Complex.
Away from celebrities, the frenzy is already showing up in workplaces, and “GTA flu” has become shorthand for it. In April, Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, publisher of GTA VI, joked “a lot of people will be calling in sick on November 19”, according to the Guardian.
One report suggests time-off requests have risen by as much as 17 per cent for release day. According to Times of India, Logitech’s CEO announced that work would be suspended on November 19.
Millions of players are already lining up to get the game. Some predictions put total sales at 40m copies in its first three months, which would generate US$3bn in revenue, according to a report by the Guardian.
Whether the game lives up to a 13-year wait is something players will find out soon. Whatever the reviews say, from a pop star’s pizza-and-controller invitation to a basketball player’s November forecast, GTA VI has already turned a game launch into acultural moment. By tomorrow, millions are expected to downloaded the game, and a few companies would be closed, marking the end to a world wide countdown.