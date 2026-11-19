“We thought: ‘Wait a minute. This is us. How do we figure out a way to be a part of this?’” Alvarez said. “It's the return of Vice City, which is a highly anticipated title — 13 years people waited for this game. And we’ve been synonymous with the word Vice since 2017 when we first introduced the original Vice campaign and knew we needed to work. We needed to reach out. There’s just too much here, too many kind of stars aligning, too much kismet happening for us to ignore it.”