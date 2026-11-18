Enforcement depends mainly on account ages, parental controls and retailer checks
Grand Theft Auto VI, the sixth main game in Rockstar’s series (aka GTA 6), is not for everyone.
It's rated as an adults-only, single-player game that has kicked up excitement in the global gaming community.
It unlocks at midnight on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026.
"Unlocking", or the release moment, will enable players to use it immediately.
This means: The worldwide review embargo schedule is lifted as soon as the game first unlocks in New Zealand at 12am (Nov. 19), alongside new screenshots and the Metacritic score.
Players had been allowed to pre-download the game ahead of time, but it stays locked until the official launch.
In the UAE, it is midnight local time. Because of time zones, that midnight arrives at different real-world moments in different countries.
However, many gaming and fan sites report the age ratings for players range from 17 to 21 (depending on the country), and the enforcement behind them varies as much as the numbers.
Most gaming sites anticipate GTA 6 to have no online multiplayer or co-op mode at release, though reports point to a separate online multiplayer mode arriving in 2027.
“Adults-only” means the game’s age ratings put it in each country’s adult tier.
The age isn’t the same everywhere: 17 in the US, 18 in the UK, Europe and Australia, 19 in South Korea and 21 in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has a formal “Adults Only” label for the game, having rated GTA 6 Mature 17+, not Adults Only 18+.
“Single-player” means you play the story alone, with no online multiplayer. One guide notes there is no online mode at launch. Rockstar may add one later, but there's no confirmation on the rollout date.
Every board that has rated the game places it in its adult tier.
ESRB lists "blood and gore, intense violence, mature humor, nudity, strong language, strong sexual content, and drug and alcohol use".
Those are the ESRB’s seven descriptors.
Australia’s R18+ cites "high-impact violence, sex scenes and drug use".
Germany’s USK cites "drastic violence, drugs and criminal role models".
US and Canada: ESRB Mature 17+. The ESRB system is voluntary, but most major retailers age-check M-rated sales.
UK and Europe: PEGI 18.
Germany: USK 18.
Australia: R18+, the country’s legally restricted adult category.
Others: CERO Z in Japan, R18 in New Zealand, 18 in Brazil and 19+ in South Korea.
Saudi Arabia and the UAE: 21+.
(Sources: GTA Culture, GTA Boomb, Gulf News)
Not every rating is a law. In Australia and the UK, the 18 rating is backed by law. In the US it is mainly a retail and platform norm.
The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) is a non-profit, self-regulatory organisation established in 1994 that assigns age and content ratings to video games and apps, primarily in North America. Similar to movie rating systems, it helps consumers and parents judge whether a game's content is appropriate for a given age group.
UAE: The UAE’s National Media Authority gave it 21+. Its video-game system runs from 3+ up to 21+. Enforcement relies on PlayStation and Microsoft account ages and parental controls. Online retailers may ask for proof of age such as an Emirates ID. It’s unconfirmed whether extra ID checks will apply to GTA 6.
Saudi Arabia: It also rated the game 21+, its highest category, based on storefront listings, per GTA Explained.
Policy: Saudi Arabia and the UAE lifted their GTA 5 ban in 2025 under new age-rating frameworks.
Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman: GTA 6 isn’t sold on PlayStation in these four; GTA5 isn’t listed in Kuwait or Qatar. GTA 6 does not have an officially confirmed government ban in these four, per GTA Boom.
Where the "banned in 8 countries" claim came from: Viral lists claiming GTA 6 is banned in eight countries largely stemmed from confusion over regions excluded from a PlayStation / GTA+ pre-order bonus FAQ rather than an official government ban list.
Tajikistan has an official ban, Operation Sports noted.
The wait: The first trailer in December 2023 promised a 2025 release, then Rockstar delayed to May 2026 and finally to November 19.
The money: $79.99 standard and $99.99 Ultimate, with some fan anger over single-player content tied to the $100 tier. UAE PlayStation prices are Dh299.16 and Dh373.96.
The Gulf angle: Two markets that banned GTA V for years now get a 21+ release, which signals a shift in how the region regulates adult games.
Awards: GTA 6 has been nominated for 8 awards at The Game Awards. (Game of the Year | Best Game Direction | Best Narrative | Best Art Direction | Best Score & Music | Best Audio Design | Best Performance (Manni L Perez) | Best Action/Adventure.