UAE: The UAE’s National Media Authority gave it 21+. Its video-game system runs from 3+ up to 21+. Enforcement relies on PlayStation and Microsoft account ages and parental controls. Online retailers may ask for proof of age such as an Emirates ID. It’s unconfirmed whether extra ID checks will apply to GTA 6.

Saudi Arabia: It also rated the game 21+, its highest category, based on storefront listings, per GTA Explained.

Policy: Saudi Arabia and the UAE lifted their GTA 5 ban in 2025 under new age-rating frameworks.

Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman: GTA 6 isn’t sold on PlayStation in these four; GTA5 isn’t listed in Kuwait or Qatar. GTA 6 does not have an officially confirmed government ban in these four, per GTA Boom.

Where the "banned in 8 countries" claim came from: Viral lists claiming GTA 6 is banned in eight countries largely stemmed from confusion over regions excluded from a PlayStation / GTA+ pre-order bonus FAQ rather than an official government ban list.