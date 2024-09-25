Dubai: Thinking of buying that new book or video game your child has been asking for, or planning a family friendly movie outing? Before you hit the bookstore or cinema, check the age rating. As children have impressionable minds, it is crucial to protect them from harmful content, especially during their formative years. To enable families to make informed decisions, the UAE Media Council has implemented a comprehensive age classification system for books, comic books, films, and video games that protects young audiences.
What is an age rating?
Age rating is a system designed to assess the suitability of media content for different age groups. This classification ensures that media, such as books, films, and video games, conform to content standards and societal values, particularly concerning profanity, violence, and sexual content. The goal is to help families select appropriate content for children and shield them from harmful material.
How is media age-rated in the UAE?
The UAE Media Council determines the appropriate age classification for books, films, and video games. This process involves reviewing the content and issuing an age rating based on specific criteria, such as:
• Language
• Gambling references
• Smoking
• Sexual content and nudity
• Violence and horror
The age rating system in the UAE is essential for safeguarding children from the negative influences of various media platforms, including movies, video games, and books. It also serves to preserve the cultural values and heritage of the UAE .
Age ratings for novels and comic books
When classifying books and comic books, the UAE Media Council evaluates the content and provides reasoning for each age classification. If you are selecting a book for your child, here is what to look for in terms of age ratings:
• E (Everyone): Safe and suitable for all ages.
• Ages three to five: Contains positive messages and simple language to foster cognitive and emotional development. Often includes rhymes, songs, and illustrations.
• Ages six to nine: May feature fictional events and mild conflicts, with a small percentage of mild violence.
• Ages 10 to 12: Fictional works with mild horror and violence.
• Ages 13+: Young adult novels that address emotional, school, and adolescent issues, including family problems.
• Ages 17+: Contains violence, moderate profanity, and suggestive themes.
• Ages 21+: Includes extreme violence, explicit language, and sexual content.
Age ratings for films in the UAE
Movie ratings in the UAE help determine whether a film is appropriate for specific audiences based on content such as sex, violence, substance abuse, and profanity. The age classification for each film is clearly displayed at cinema listings and ticket counters, and staff may request ID for age verification. Here are the official UAE movie age ratings:
• G (general admission): Suitable for all ages.
• PG (parental guidance): Suitable for all ages but may require parental supervision.
• PG 13: Suitable for those under 13 with parental supervision.
• PG 15: Suitable for those under 15 with parental supervision.
• 15+: Suitable for audiences aged 15 and above.
• 18+: Restricted to viewers aged 18 and above.
• 21+: Introduced in 2021, this rating allows the screening of uncensored international version of films for mature audiences aged 21 and above.
Age ratings for video games in the UAE
Video game ratings in the UAE follow a similar approach, ensuring that the content is age-appropriate:
• Suitable for three year olds: Safe for all ages.
• Suitable for seven year olds: Contains fantasy elements and mild violence but upholds public decency.
• Suitable for 12 year olds: May depict mild fictional violence but excludes sexual content.
• Suitable for 16 year olds: May include inappropriate language and scenes of violence.
• Suitable for 18 year old adults: Contains mild violence, partial nudity, and references to alcohol consumption.
• Suitable for 21 year old adults: Includes explicit content, profanity, and sexual references.