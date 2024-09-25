How is media age-rated in the UAE?

The UAE Media Council determines the appropriate age classification for books, films, and video games. This process involves reviewing the content and issuing an age rating based on specific criteria, such as:

• Language

• Gambling references

• Smoking

• Sexual content and nudity

• Violence and horror

The age rating system in the UAE is essential for safeguarding children from the negative influences of various media platforms, including movies, video games, and books. It also serves to preserve the cultural values and heritage of the UAE .

Age ratings for novels and comic books

When classifying books and comic books, the UAE Media Council evaluates the content and provides reasoning for each age classification. If you are selecting a book for your child, here is what to look for in terms of age ratings:



• E (Everyone): Safe and suitable for all ages.

• Ages three to five: Contains positive messages and simple language to foster cognitive and emotional development. Often includes rhymes, songs, and illustrations.

• Ages six to nine: May feature fictional events and mild conflicts, with a small percentage of mild violence.

• Ages 10 to 12: Fictional works with mild horror and violence.

• Ages 13+: Young adult novels that address emotional, school, and adolescent issues, including family problems.

• Ages 17+: Contains violence, moderate profanity, and suggestive themes.

• Ages 21+: Includes extreme violence, explicit language, and sexual content.

Age ratings for films in the UAE

Movie ratings in the UAE help determine whether a film is appropriate for specific audiences based on content such as sex, violence, substance abuse, and profanity. The age classification for each film is clearly displayed at cinema listings and ticket counters, and staff may request ID for age verification. Here are the official UAE movie age ratings:

• G (general admission): Suitable for all ages.

• PG (parental guidance): Suitable for all ages but may require parental supervision.

• PG 13: Suitable for those under 13 with parental supervision.

• PG 15: Suitable for those under 15 with parental supervision.

• 15+: Suitable for audiences aged 15 and above.

• 18+: Restricted to viewers aged 18 and above.

• 21+: Introduced in 2021, this rating allows the screening of uncensored international version of films for mature audiences aged 21 and above.

Age ratings for video games in the UAE

Video game ratings in the UAE follow a similar approach, ensuring that the content is age-appropriate: