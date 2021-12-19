Abu Dhabi: The UAE has approved a new age classification for movies in cinemas.
The Media Regulatory Office announced the inscribed of the 21+ for the age classification categories for cinema films.
According to this classification, the movies will be screened in cinemas according to their international version, and the classification is given based on the standards of media content in the country.
The country's Media Regulatory Office said on Twitter that it had introduced a 21+ age category to its motion picture content rating system.
"According to this classification, the international version of movies will be shown in cinemas, with an emphasis on the strict following of age classification standards for audience entry," it added.
