Leave requests are up 17% for GTA VI launch day
Imagine opening your inbox to find your boss has cancelled work so you can play a video game.
For thousands of employees around the world, that is exactly what happened this week. Grand Theft Auto VI drops on Thursday, November 19, after 13 years of waiting and two delays, and a long list of companies has decided not to fight it.
"Might as well be a public holiday," one Reddit user wrote long before the release date was locked in. For a lot of workers, it now is.
Here's who is clocking out for Vice City.
The gaming gear giant is giving every employee, interns included, a paid "Logi Game Day". Take it on Thursday or save it for later, and play whatever you want. CEO Hanneke Faber says gaming actually makes people better at their jobs.
A Logitech spokesperson said the company would have no complaints if staff spent the day exploring Vice City.
The studio behind Palworld is calling it an "urgent five-day business trip in Vice City". Staff who plan to play get November 19 to 23 off, and CEO Takuro Mizobe is taking the break too.
Fans loved it. "Common Pocketpair W," read one reply under the post.
The Canadian truck maker went through the leave requests, spotted an "unusually high level of excitement" and shut the whole company for two days. Four-day weekend, unlocked.
Back in June, this California car parts firm said it would close on launch day because staff had already warned they'd be "unavailable, unreachable, and/or 'in Vice City'". Fans online called it a "W company".
"We got a GTA 6 holiday before GTA 6," one commenter joked under the post, while some people who appeared to work there joined in the celebrations.
Scroll for a minute and you'll find them. Furniture brand Inde by ChairsCarte declared a holiday for all employees, interns and freelancers, signed off by founder and CEO. The post has more than 18,000 likes.
boAt sent a "Notice To All Employees" with one line everyone wants to read: your Vice City vacation has been approved. Staff get an optional day off on Thursday, plus an extra day of leave before launch.
Its caption: "Out of office. Into Vice City."
Posh Management kept it short: "Thursday is officially OFF. No briefs. No calls. No last-minute changes."
Tripoholic, Dakauz and The Leap Frog Network posted their own versions too. Many of them look almost identical, so the GTA holiday post is now officially a trend.
Dakauz summed up the mood in its caption: "Just a day off for a game we've waited years for."
A US Army battalion at Fort Stewart, Georgia, offered soldiers a four-day pass for the launch. The fine print: sign up for two to six more years of service. Twenty soldiers took the deal.
Not everyone is laughing. "You know what business won't be observing a day off for GTA 6's launch? Rockstar," one commenter wrote on gaming site Push Square, pointing to reports of long hours at the studio.
Others say a day off is the least bosses can do. "They take enough from us. God forbid we take a day or two back," read one widely shared post.
And plenty of workers without a company holiday are just asking. One Reddit user said he requested November 19 and 20 off, and his manager assumed it was for GTA 6 before he could explain. Another said they openly asked for a week off "to play GTA 6". The manager replied with one word: "Enjoy."
The numbers are hard to argue with. HR firm BambooHR found leave requests for November 19 up by as much as 17 per cent, and almost one in three Gen Z workers plans to take the day off.
Even Xbox is in on it, with DJ Khaled playing "Dr Xbox" and handing out joke sick notes.
So if your boss hasn't said anything yet, now might be the time to ask.