The 19-year-old beat 10 other acts with ‘Sobra-Sobra’, a song celebrating women’s strength
Filipino singer Carmelle Collado has won the inaugural Eurovision Song Contest Asia, taking the first title in the competition’s Asian edition at the grand final in Bangkok, Thailand.
The 19-year-old beat 10 other acts with her song “Sobra-Sobra”, topping both the national jury vote and the public vote. She collected 93 points from the juries and 118 from viewers, for a combined total of 211.
Winners were decided by national juries in participating countries and by viewers worldwide. Thailand’s MANG x DAOU finished second with 169 points for “Aroma”, while Vietnam’s Tóc Tiên was third on 165 points with “EM TIÊN”. Malaysia and Laos completed the top five, in that order.
Eleven acts took part in the grand final. The remaining entries represented Cambodia, Mongolia, Bhutan, Bangladesh, South Korea and Nepal.
Winning song celebrates women’s strength
'Sobra-Sobra' is an empowerment song written by Mat Olavides and Nica del Rosario. It celebrates women’s strength, confidence and self-worth.
In an interview after the win, Collado described the experience as an unexpected journey and said she had thoroughly enjoyed performing on the Eurovision stage.
From television contests to Asian champion
Before Bangkok, Collado had built a profile in the Philippine entertainment industry through several televised competitions. She was first runner-up in The Voice Kids Philippines Season 4 and won Tawag ng Tanghalan: The School Showdown on ABS-CBN’s It’s Showtime in 2025. She has also appeared on Pinoy Big Brother.
In 2019, she won seven gold medals at the World Championships of Performing Arts.
Last August, she beat nine other candidates to secure the Philippine place at Eurovision Song Contest Asia. ABS-CBN and its music label Star Music backed her participation.
The Asian contest builds on the Eurovision Song Contest, organised by the European Broadcasting Union and one of the longest-running international television music competitions, with a 70-year history.
Collado’s win gives the Philippines the first title in the Asian edition of the competition, adding to the awards and television wins she had already collected.