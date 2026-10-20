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Sonu Nigam apologises to Karnataka fans ahead of Bengaluru concert amid protests

Sonu Nigam addresses controversy, calls for unity before October 24 performance

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Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Sonu Nigam
Sonu Nigam

Indian playback singer Sonu Nigam has apologised to his Karnataka fans ahead of his Bengaluru concert on October 24, following renewed opposition over controversial remarks he made about the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025.

In a video message delivered partly in Kannada, Nigam said he was willing to apologise repeatedly to preserve his relationship with audiences in the state.

"When you love someone and want the relationship to last, you don't mind saying sorry a thousand times," he said, according to NDTV.

The singer expressed regret for any unintended offence, describing Karnataka audiences as family and acknowledging their support over the past 30 years.

His apology comes after Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), a pro-Kannada organisation, asked Bengaluru police to refuse permission for his upcoming concert. The group has also threatened statewide protests if the event goes ahead, NDTV reported.

What sparked the controversy?

The dispute began during a performance at East Point College in Bengaluru in April 2025, when an audience member demanded that Nigam sing in Kannada.

The singer objected to what he described as the threatening manner of the request and drew a comparison with the Pahalgam terror attack.

"This is the reason for the Pahalgam attack," he said at the time, according to NDTV.

The remark triggered criticism in Karnataka, with KRV accusing him of insulting Kannada-speaking audiences.

In a letter to the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, KRV state president TA Narayana Gowda said the community had not forgotten the incident.

Nigam has since sought to reassure his fans that he never intended to hurt them.

"You have given me so much love and respect over the last 30 years, and I don't want any small misunderstanding to taint that relationship or cause any bitterness," he said.

With the concert days away, it remains unclear whether the apology will ease opposition to the event.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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