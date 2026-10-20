Sonu Nigam apologises to Karnataka fans ahead of Bengaluru concert amid protests

Sonu Nigam addresses controversy, calls for unity before October 24 performance
Indian playback singer Sonu Nigam has apologised to his Karnataka fans ahead of his Bengaluru concert on October 24, following renewed opposition over controversial remarks he made about the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025.
In a video message delivered partly in Kannada, Nigam said he was willing to apologise repeatedly to preserve his relationship with audiences in the state.
"When you love someone and want the relationship to last, you don't mind saying sorry a thousand times," he said, according to NDTV.
The singer expressed regret for any unintended offence, describing Karnataka audiences as family and acknowledging their support over the past 30 years.
His apology comes after Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), a pro-Kannada organisation, asked Bengaluru police to refuse permission for his upcoming concert. The group has also threatened statewide protests if the event goes ahead, NDTV reported.
The dispute began during a performance at East Point College in Bengaluru in April 2025, when an audience member demanded that Nigam sing in Kannada.
The singer objected to what he described as the threatening manner of the request and drew a comparison with the Pahalgam terror attack.
"This is the reason for the Pahalgam attack," he said at the time, according to NDTV.
The remark triggered criticism in Karnataka, with KRV accusing him of insulting Kannada-speaking audiences.
In a letter to the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, KRV state president TA Narayana Gowda said the community had not forgotten the incident.
Nigam has since sought to reassure his fans that he never intended to hurt them.
"You have given me so much love and respect over the last 30 years, and I don't want any small misunderstanding to taint that relationship or cause any bitterness," he said.
With the concert days away, it remains unclear whether the apology will ease opposition to the event.