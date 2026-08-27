Sonu Nigam pulled into Kriti Sanon’s Raksha Bandhan ad row after mistaken identity: ‘This is not me'

The mix-up comes as GIVA continues to face criticism over its Raksha Bandhan campaign featuring Kriti Sanon. The 36-second ad showed Sanon in an ivory bralette-style blouse with a cape and draped skirt, celebrating the festival with her brother and pet dog. While the campaign aimed to frame pets as part of the family, both Sanon's outfit and the ad's portrayal of the festival drew criticism online, prompting GIVA to pull the campaign from its social media platforms.