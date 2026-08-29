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Salman Khan’s Raksha Bandhan celebration wins praise for its secular message

Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Arpita shared pictures and videos from the Raksha Bandhan celebrations on her Instagram stories, showing her tying a rakhi on Salman's wrist.
Arpita shared pictures and videos from the Raksha Bandhan celebrations on her Instagram stories, showing her tying a rakhi on Salman's wrist.

A Raksha Bandhan celebration featuring Bollywood star Salman Khan and his sister Arpita Khan Sharma has gone viral, with social media users praising it as a message of religious harmony.

A video shared by Arpita shows her performing aarti (a Hindu prayer ritual) before tying a rakhi on Salman’s wrist. The actor, dressed casually, smiles during the ceremony before showing off his rakhi-covered wrists to the cameras.

What also stood out to viewers was a large mural depicting Jesus Christ and Leonardo Da Vinci's The Last Supper on the wall behind them.

One social media post accompanying the video called it “the most secular video on the internet today”, noting that Arpita, who is married to Hindu actor Aayush Sharma, was tying a rakhi to her Muslim brother. At the same time, a depiction of Jesus appeared behind them.

The family celebrations also included the younger generation. Arpita’s daughter, Ayat, tied rakhis to her cousins, Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan, and Ayaan Agnihotri.

Salman is the youngest of four siblings, with brothers Arbaaz and Sohail and sisters Alvira and Arpita.

The actor most recently appeared in the Saudi production 7 Dogs. He is set to star next in Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangada Singh. The film’s release date has not yet been announced.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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