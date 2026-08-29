Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters
A Raksha Bandhan celebration featuring Bollywood star Salman Khan and his sister Arpita Khan Sharma has gone viral, with social media users praising it as a message of religious harmony.
A video shared by Arpita shows her performing aarti (a Hindu prayer ritual) before tying a rakhi on Salman’s wrist. The actor, dressed casually, smiles during the ceremony before showing off his rakhi-covered wrists to the cameras.
What also stood out to viewers was a large mural depicting Jesus Christ and Leonardo Da Vinci's The Last Supper on the wall behind them.
One social media post accompanying the video called it “the most secular video on the internet today”, noting that Arpita, who is married to Hindu actor Aayush Sharma, was tying a rakhi to her Muslim brother. At the same time, a depiction of Jesus appeared behind them.
The family celebrations also included the younger generation. Arpita’s daughter, Ayat, tied rakhis to her cousins, Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan, and Ayaan Agnihotri.
Salman is the youngest of four siblings, with brothers Arbaaz and Sohail and sisters Alvira and Arpita.
The actor most recently appeared in the Saudi production 7 Dogs. He is set to star next in Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangada Singh. The film’s release date has not yet been announced.