How Bollywood celebrated Raksha Bandhan 2026: Preity Zinta leads wishes, Ranbir Kapoor's throwback

Genelia Deshmukh shared a video of herself tying a rakhi to her brother, joking about "The Annual Fight" over who gets to spoil whom. She wrote, "The elder sister has to always be the one gifting and pampering, it cannot be the other way around – It's not allowed. But this time Nigu Pigu took the help of the chota gang and I lost hands down. Happy Raksha Bandhan Nigu Pigu. I will always always have your back