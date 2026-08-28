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How Bollywood celebrated Raksha Bandhan 2026: Preity Zinta leads wishes, Ranbir Kapoor's throwback

Kangana, Ranbir, Preity and more light up Instagram with Raksha Bandhan memories

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Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Riddhima Kapoor's throwback for Ranbir Kapoor.
Riddhima Kapoor's throwback for Ranbir Kapoor.

Instagram was full of rakhi photos this Friday, as several Bollywood stars marked the festival with their siblings. Here's a round-up of how they celebrated.

Kangana Ranaut's celebrations

Kangana Ranaut tied a rakhi on brother Aksht Ranaut's wrist, dressed in a blue saree with her head covered. Sister-in-law Ritu Sangwan also joined the photos. Along with the pictures, Kangana shared a long note in Hindi praying for her brother's health and prosperity, calling him "a reflection of our parents," and wishing "all brothers and sisters" a happy festival.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor celebrations

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a throwback photo from 1986, showing herself as a child with brother Ranbir Kapoor and mother Neetu Kapoor. She captioned it "Happy Rakhi Rans. Love you," with red heart emojis. Neetu reposted the same photo on her own Instagram Story, captioning it "My loves."

Preity Zinta's joyful celebrations

Preity Zinta posted photos with her brothers, writing, "Happy Raksha Bandhan to all of you who celebrate it today, and to both my partners in crime, happiness & all things in between. Love you to the moon & back Ting ! #Blessed #Family."

Genelia Deshmukh

Genelia Deshmukh shared a video of herself tying a rakhi to her brother, joking about "The Annual Fight" over who gets to spoil whom. She wrote, "The elder sister has to always be the one gifting and pampering, it cannot be the other way around – It's not allowed. But this time Nigu Pigu took the help of the chota gang and I lost hands down. Happy Raksha Bandhan Nigu Pigu. I will always always have your back

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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