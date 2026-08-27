Tie the rakhi, game on: 7 UAE gaming spots for a sibling smackdown (or not) this Raksha Bandhan

Seven high-energy spots to turn Raksha Bandhan into a sibling
Raksha Bandhan is basically an annual excuse for your brother to pretend he has never annoyed you a day in his life, hand you a gift, and call it even. Cute. But this year, why not make him actually work for that rakhi?
Forget the usual sweets-and-selfies routine. it's time to drag him into an arena and settle things the way siblings were always meant to: through absolute, unfiltered chaos. Hello to punching bags standing in for punching brothers, VR battles where you can finally beat him without your mom intervening, and prison breakouts that are shockingly good practice for escaping family WhatsApp groups.
From arcades with 60+ games to trampoline parks, escape rooms, and full-blown sci-fi VR worlds, we've rounded up 7 spots across the UAE built for exactly this kind of sibling smackdown.
Who says sibling bonding needs to be all sweets and selfies? This Raksha Bandhan, skip the mushy stuff and challenge your brother to a duel he won't see coming. Space Invaders, cold beverage in hand, bragging rights on the line.
This funky over-21s hangout on Bluewaters Island packs in 60+ arcade games and VR racing simulators, so there's no shortage of ways to settle the "who's the better sibling" debate once and for all. Ran out of tokens before you ran out of trash talk? Take it to the lanes — 12 bowling alleys are waiting to crown the family champion.
Tie the rakhi, then tie the score. Loser buys the next round.
Timings: Open Mon-Wed 4pm-2am, Thu-Fri 4pm-3am, Sat-Sun noon-2am. Where: Bluewaters Island.
Climbing walls to see who actually has upper body strength? Check. Trampolines to relive your inner chaos twins? Obviously. A roll glider to fly circles around each other (finally, a competition you can win in the air)? You bet. VR headsets to battle it out in alternate universes? Come on, did you even need to ask?
And that's just scratching the surface. This is the ultimate new-and-buzzy spot to bring the whole family — so tie the rakhi, then tie up the entire day here without a single dull moment.
Free entry. Credit bands from Dhs250.
Timings: Mon-Fri noon-11pm; Sat-Sun 10am-11pm
Where: Al Quoz 2
Golf with your brother is fun and all, but the real bonding happens after the clubs go away. Once you've clocked a round or two at the driving range, swing by the Bunker Arcade, hidden right inside the venue with 50+ games ready to settle the sibling scoreboard.
And no arcade rematch is complete without a good old air hockey face-off to crown the akhi champion.
Tie the rakhi, take the swing, take the win.
Timings: Mon-Fri 10am-2am, Sat-Sun 9am-2am
Where: Emirates Golf Club, Emirates Hills
Throw your brother into 32 rooms of pure chaos instead. This concept at Reem Mall is all about solving, climbing, and scoring your way through challenge after challenge, one minute you're swinging off a tyre, the next you're somehow doing math (rude, but okay).
Once you're checked in at the desk, things get real with the red rope challenge, expect ducking, bending, and dodging obstacles that'll have you questioning your own flexibility. Feeling steady? Try staying upright on the balance pyramid without your sibling filming your downfall for the group chat.
Want to keep it light? There's football free kicks and slingshot target practice for when you just want to let loose. Prefer to flex the brain instead of the legs? Round after round has you cracking math puzzles, identifying musical notes, and more — genuinely educational without ever feeling like homework. And right up front, there's a solid stash of board games for when you need a breather.
Tie the rakhi, then tie your fate to whichever room your brother drags you into first.
Timings: Sun-Thurs 10am-10pm; Fri-Sat 10am-12am
Where: Cube Challenges, Reem Mall, Abu Dhabi
Price: From Dhs125
If you and your brother have ever binged a certain prison-break show and low-key wondered what life behind bars would look like, this Raksha Bandhan is your chance to find out, minus the actual danger. This place is pure fun, with over 26 prison cells to explore and yes, even a mugshot moment to remember it by (perfect blackmail material for future rakhis).
Tie the rakhi, then break out together.
Timings: Sun-Thurs 10am-10pm; Fri-Sat 10am-12pm
Where: Prison Island, Abu Dhabi Mall, Abu Dhabi
Price: From Dh99
Some siblings talk it out. You and your brother? Just bounce it out. This Raksha Bandhan, ditch the stress and head to Bounce Abu Dhabi at Forsan Central Mall, where trampolines and slides do all the talking — and probably settle a few old scores along the way.
Whether it's launching yourselves sky-high or racing each other down the slides like you're both still ten years old, this one's fun for absolutely everyone, no age limit on being a little ridiculous.
Timings: Mon-Fri 10am-10pm; Sat-Sun 10am-midnight
Where: Bounce Abu Dhabi, Forsan Central Mall, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi
Pixoul Gaming is bathed in neon straight out of a sci-fi flick, and once you're both strapped into your VR gear, you've got 10 virtual worlds to choose from.
Go head-to-head in Battle Rush, floor it in Mach 6 Racer, or strap into CryoGenesis and feel like you've been frozen in a pod (perfect for when he says something annoying). One minute you'll feel like a scientist running the experiment, the next you'll feel like the experiment itself — that's just Pixoul doing its thing.
Craving some nostalgia instead? Head up top and relive the arcade classics, throw down some Hadokens, hunt ghosts, and settle sibling rivalries the old-school way.
Tie the rakhi, then teleport straight into chaos.
Timings: Mon-Wed 10am-10pm; Thu & Sun 10am-11pm; Fri-Sat 10am-12am
Where: Pixoul Gaming, Al Qana, Rabdan Al Maqta'a, Abu Dhabi
Price: From Dh268