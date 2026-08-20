There are sensible ways to spend a weekend. This list contains relatively few of them. Among the best things to do in Dubai and Abu Dhabi this weekend are eating 1.5kg of lasagne against the clock and watching Formula 1 with Dutch fried cheese for company.

A hotel room is useful for sleeping. If you’re not planning on doing much of that, Centara’s Family Daycation cuts straight to the fun bits. You get the waterpark, pools, private beach, kids’ club and gaming zone, without having to pack an overnight bag containing 14 things nobody uses. Better still, Dh170 of the Dh220 adult pass comes back as credit for food, dinner or the spa. Children get Dh70 credit with their Dh110 pass. Essentially, everyone gets entertained and somebody else deals with the towels. That’s a holiday in our book.

Cucina made a 1.5kg lasagne designed to feed six people, then decided the logical next step was asking one person to finish it. You have 90 minutes to demolish five layers of pasta, ragù, béchamel and melted cheese. Manage it and your Dh580 bill is wiped. Don’t, and you’ve paid Dh580 to discover something fairly definitive about your personal lasagne limit. You can, of course, order the Gigante Lasagna and share it like a rational human being. But rational human beings don’t get their photo taken after consuming a slab of pasta.

Nothing says “summer is over” quite like being asked to become emotionally invested in pencil cases. Flavours Hub is softening the blow with a weekend market selling stationery, bags, personalised accessories and other school-year necessities, alongside DIY activities for kids. Crucially, there’s food. Ten homegrown concepts mean you can abandon debates over lunchboxes for poke, dim sum, burgers, Thai dishes or Turkish food. It’s free to enter, and you might leave with September sorted before the Sunday-night panic begins. Your children will still lose half the stationery by October, obviously, but that’s beyond the market’s remit.

Children are famously expensive travel companions for people with no income. Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah is temporarily addressing this economic injustice with its Flex Stay offer. Families can save up to 25 per cent on half-board stays, while children aged 11 and under stay and dine free when following the same meal plan as the adults. The beach is right there, so your itinerary can consist largely of deciding between pool and sea until somebody demands food. It’s a straightforward Dubai staycation with one particularly appealing feature: several members of your booking can eat without repeatedly appearing on the bill.

No ticket to Zandvoort? Lakeview has devised Plan B: watch the Dutch Grand Prix beside Dubai Creek while eating your way through the Netherlands’ greatest contribution to bar snacks. The Dh90 package includes a beverage and one bite, with options including bitterballen, kaassoufflé, kibbeling and various croquettes. The racing is on the big screen across the weekend, so you can scrutinise tyre strategy with the confidence of somebody who has never driven an F1 car. The golf course outside will remain peaceful. The room probably won’t once someone attempts an overtake.

Dh99 doesn’t usually get particularly far at brunch. At The Daily, it gets an unlimited spread of salads, sandwiches and desserts, a main course, and tea or coffee. That’s enough food to turn Saturday afternoon into a scheduling problem. It’s casual, unfussy and notably lacking in the theatrical nonsense that sometimes accompanies unlimited food. Come hungry. Bringing a spreadsheet to calculate how much value you’ve extracted is technically optional.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.