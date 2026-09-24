Free K-pop concert, Dh5 makeup and two markets: Things to do in Dubai this weekend

The reopening season has begun. Hatta Resorts and its Wadi Hub return on Sunday for a ninth season, Dubai Parks and Resorts comes back on 7 October after more than six months closed, taking Legoland Dubai, Motiongate, Real Madrid World and The World of Riverland with it, and Global Village opens its 31st season on 14 October. Aquaventure After Dark returns for one night on 9 October.