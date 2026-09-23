From concerts to culture: 7 standout UAE events to plan for this autumn

Here are the events to know this autumn
As temperatures begin to ease, the UAE’s events calendar starts to fill up with concerts, festivals, cultural events and large-scale community activities.
From a new international art fair in Abu Dhabi to the return of Global Village and a major music festival in Dubai, here are some of the events to keep on your radar this autumn.
Global Village is set to reopen for its 31st season in October, bringing back its mix of international pavilions, food, shopping and entertainment.
The new season is scheduled to run from October 14, 2026 until May 2027. The destination will operate from 4pm to midnight from Monday to Thursday, and until 1am from Friday to Sunday.
Where: Global Village, Dubai
When: From October 14, 2026 to May 2027
Darna is a new community-focused pop-up created by three young Emiratis, with the idea of bringing local businesses, founders and visitors together under one roof.
The event is designed to support local businesses and give emerging brands an opportunity to connect with the wider community. Its organisers describe it as more than an event, with a focus on creating a space where local businesses and visitors can meet and interact.
The first edition will take place over four days at Manarat Al Saadiyat in October.
Where: Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi
When: October 15-18, 2026
UNTOLD Dubai is returning to Dubai Parks and Resorts for four days of music and entertainment.
The festival will take place from November 5 to 8, with general admission passes currently listed from Dh350 on the official website.
Where: Dubai Parks and Resorts, Dubai
When: November 5-8, 2026
Film composer Hans Zimmer will bring his live show to Etihad Arena in November as part of Abu Dhabi Festival 2026.
The performance will feature Zimmer with his 19-piece band, combining orchestral and electronic elements with music from his film work. Tickets are listed from AED245.
Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
When: November 13, 2026
Book lovers can head to Expo Centre Sharjah in November for the Sharjah International Book Fair.
The annual event will run for almost two weeks, bringing together books, publishers, authors and literary programming under one roof.
Where: Expo Centre Sharjah
When: November 4-15, 2026
Dubai Fitness Challenge is returning for its 10th edition, running for 30 days from October 31 to November 29.
The programme includes Dubai Ride, Dubai Run, Dubai Stand Up Paddle and Dubai Yoga. Dubai Run is scheduled for November 22 on Sheikh Zayed Road.
Where: Various locations across Dubai
When: October 31-November 29, 2026
Frieze will hold its inaugural Abu Dhabi edition at Manarat Al Saadiyat in November.
The art fair will bring together 84 galleries from 64 cities across 37 countries and regions, with works spanning different periods and artistic practices. The fair opens to the public from November 20, following an invitation-only preview day on November 19.
Where: Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi
When: November 19-22, 2026
With concerts, cultural festivals, fitness events and new international art platforms taking place across the UAE, the autumn calendar is shaping up to offer plenty of options for residents looking to make plans beyond the usual weekend routine.