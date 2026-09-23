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From concerts to culture: 7 standout UAE events to plan for this autumn

Here are the events to know this autumn

Last updated:
Aamna Alshehhi, Lifestyle Reporter
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From a new international art fair in Abu Dhabi to the return of Global Village and a major music festival in Dubai, here are some of the events to keep on your radar this autumn.
From a new international art fair in Abu Dhabi to the return of Global Village and a major music festival in Dubai, here are some of the events to keep on your radar this autumn.
Devadasan K P/Gulf News archives

As temperatures begin to ease, the UAE’s events calendar starts to fill up with concerts, festivals, cultural events and large-scale community activities.

From a new international art fair in Abu Dhabi to the return of Global Village and a major music festival in Dubai, here are some of the events to keep on your radar this autumn.

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Global Village returns for a new season

Global Village is set to reopen for its 31st season in October, bringing back its mix of international pavilions, food, shopping and entertainment.

The new season is scheduled to run from October 14, 2026 until May 2027. The destination will operate from 4pm to midnight from Monday to Thursday, and until 1am from Friday to Sunday.

Where: Global Village, Dubai

When: From October 14, 2026 to May 2027

Darna brings a new event to Saadiyat

Darna is a new community-focused pop-up created by three young Emiratis, with the idea of bringing local businesses, founders and visitors together under one roof.

The event is designed to support local businesses and give emerging brands an opportunity to connect with the wider community. Its organisers describe it as more than an event, with a focus on creating a space where local businesses and visitors can meet and interact.

The first edition will take place over four days at Manarat Al Saadiyat in October.

Where: Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi

When: October 15-18, 2026

UNTOLD Dubai returns in November

UNTOLD Dubai is returning to Dubai Parks and Resorts for four days of music and entertainment.

The festival will take place from November 5 to 8, with general admission passes currently listed from Dh350 on the official website.

Where: Dubai Parks and Resorts, Dubai

When: November 5-8, 2026

Hans Zimmer comes to Abu Dhabi

Film composer Hans Zimmer will bring his live show to Etihad Arena in November as part of Abu Dhabi Festival 2026.

The performance will feature Zimmer with his 19-piece band, combining orchestral and electronic elements with music from his film work. Tickets are listed from AED245.

Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

When: November 13, 2026

Sharjah International Book Fair returns

Book lovers can head to Expo Centre Sharjah in November for the Sharjah International Book Fair.

The annual event will run for almost two weeks, bringing together books, publishers, authors and literary programming under one roof.

Where: Expo Centre Sharjah

When: November 4-15, 2026

Dubai Fitness Challenge brings the city together

Dubai Fitness Challenge is returning for its 10th edition, running for 30 days from October 31 to November 29.

The programme includes Dubai Ride, Dubai Run, Dubai Stand Up Paddle and Dubai Yoga. Dubai Run is scheduled for November 22 on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Where: Various locations across Dubai

When: October 31-November 29, 2026

Frieze Abu Dhabi makes its debut

Frieze will hold its inaugural Abu Dhabi edition at Manarat Al Saadiyat in November.

The art fair will bring together 84 galleries from 64 cities across 37 countries and regions, with works spanning different periods and artistic practices. The fair opens to the public from November 20, following an invitation-only preview day on November 19.

Where: Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi

When: November 19-22, 2026

More to come

With concerts, cultural festivals, fitness events and new international art platforms taking place across the UAE, the autumn calendar is shaping up to offer plenty of options for residents looking to make plans beyond the usual weekend routine.

Aamna Alshehhi
Aamna AlshehhiLifestyle Reporter
Aamna Alshehhi is an Emirati writer covering lifestyle, culture, and community stories across the UAE. Her work focuses on emerging concepts, notable destinations, and cultural trends shaping the local scene.
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