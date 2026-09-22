"When you come here, we don't want to tell you how you're supposed to feel or what you're supposed to think," Cooper tells me, his voice carrying the calm certainty of someone who has said this a thousand times and meant it every time.

"You come with an open mind, and you understand for yourself what you're looking at."

Into the light

The journey begins gently. An intro room, where art responds to the smallest touch of water and skin, easing you into a world with its own rules. Then Cooper leads me down a narrow tunnel, and the room beyond detonates into colour.

Fluttering Butterflies unfolds like something conjured rather than built: a sprawling, breathing installation of three artworks woven into one, where digital wings trail every step you take across the walls. Guests lose track of time entirely here, Cooper says.

"So many things are interactive. So many things react with touch. You'll have different smells, different sounds, it's not just a visual experience," he says.

"This is something you really have to experience to get that full feeling."

He is not exaggerating. No two visitors leave with the same photograph, because the artwork itself refuses to sit still.

"You'll never get the same picture," Cooper says. "It's always different. It's always evolving. It's interacting with its environment."