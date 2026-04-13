“The Avenue is definitely a reflection of the city,” she says.

“We’re resilient, evolving, adapting to the times that we’re all witnessing and we continue to be positive and continue working together. We’re confident that we’ll get out of this much stronger.”

As we walk past families, creatives and regulars going about their evening, coffee in hand, conversations flowing, that resilience feels less like a slogan and more like a lived reality.

“Obviously, everyone’s dealing with it in very different way but we are a very tight community,” she says.

“When this all kicks off, we all come together and try to figure out how we’re going to move forward.”

That sense of collective momentum defines both the Avenue and the city it reflects.

“We don’t stand still. We continue moving as a collective and as a community,” she adds.

“In times like this, it really helps to be part of a community.”

At Alserkal, that translates into action. The district has moved beyond traditional models to foster deeper collaboration between creatives and audiences.

Initiatives like Blank Space, which opens up its warehouses to artists without financial barriers, are designed to keep ideas flowing.

“Allowing these different voices and different practitioners to come together and figure it out, produce work that is relevant to this time,” she explains. “Make sure that, again, we don’t stand still.”

And the doors remain open.

“We really want them to open their doors, communicate that sense of hope and that sense of movement,” she says. “We continue to produce, we continue to move forward.”

At its core, Blank Space is a free initiative that gives emerging creatives access to warehouse spaces at Alserkal Avenue, along with the tools, support and visibility they need to bring their ideas to life. By removing the cost of renting a space, it allows artists, designers and performers to focus on creating, collaborating and showcasing their work to the public.

Even behind the scenes, that community-first approach is evident.