How Alserkal Avenue keeps ideas flowing in a city that refuses to stand still
Dubai: “We don’t stand still.”
As Basmah El Bittar, director of Alserkal Avenue, says these words, we’re walking through Alserkal Avenue on a windy April afternoon in Dubai's industrial-chic Al Quoz neighbourhood.
She’s giving Gulf News a tour of the vibrant cultural district she oversees. It's a sprawling, ever-evolving hub that houses everything from cutting-edge galleries and swanky leather goods stores to salons, matcha cafes and the much-loved indie cinema central, Cinema Akil.
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It’s 4:20pm on a weekday, but there’s no sign of slowdown. Parking is a challenge as art lovers spill in and out of warehouse spaces. The art season is building, and Alserkal feels like it’s already in full swing.
“Good news that you couldn't find parking!,” she says with a laugh. “We’re always happy to welcome our audiences anytime.”
And that opening line, 'we don’t stand still', quickly takes on a meaning far beyond this district. Because she isn’t just talking about Alserkal Avenue. She’s talking about Dubai, the city that has a robust crowd who look for creative pit-stops around the region.
And, El Bittar has been instrumental in shaping this once-industrial stretch into one of the region’s most dynamic cultural destinations, now home to over 90 independent, homegrown creative concepts spanning art, film, theatre, design, food, education and wellness. But what she has built here mirrors something larger: a city wired to move, adapt and evolve.
“The Avenue is definitely a reflection of the city,” she says.
“We’re resilient, evolving, adapting to the times that we’re all witnessing and we continue to be positive and continue working together. We’re confident that we’ll get out of this much stronger.”
As we walk past families, creatives and regulars going about their evening, coffee in hand, conversations flowing, that resilience feels less like a slogan and more like a lived reality.
“Obviously, everyone’s dealing with it in very different way but we are a very tight community,” she says.
“When this all kicks off, we all come together and try to figure out how we’re going to move forward.”
That sense of collective momentum defines both the Avenue and the city it reflects.
“We don’t stand still. We continue moving as a collective and as a community,” she adds.
“In times like this, it really helps to be part of a community.”
At Alserkal, that translates into action. The district has moved beyond traditional models to foster deeper collaboration between creatives and audiences.
Initiatives like Blank Space, which opens up its warehouses to artists without financial barriers, are designed to keep ideas flowing.
“Allowing these different voices and different practitioners to come together and figure it out, produce work that is relevant to this time,” she explains. “Make sure that, again, we don’t stand still.”
And the doors remain open.
“We really want them to open their doors, communicate that sense of hope and that sense of movement,” she says. “We continue to produce, we continue to move forward.”
At its core, Blank Space is a free initiative that gives emerging creatives access to warehouse spaces at Alserkal Avenue, along with the tools, support and visibility they need to bring their ideas to life. By removing the cost of renting a space, it allows artists, designers and performers to focus on creating, collaborating and showcasing their work to the public.
Even behind the scenes, that community-first approach is evident.
“We’re always in touch as a team too. Having meals together and trying to keep our business within the Avenue,” she says.
“We’re buying from the Avenue… trying to keep it as positive as we can.”
As the wind picks up and the district hums on, one thing becomes clear: this isn’t just a creative hub, it’s a microcosm of Dubai itself.
“We will adapt. We’ll move,” she says.
“The important thing is not to forget to offer each other a smile, a kind word, empathy.”
In a city that has built its identity on reinvention, that mindset feels familiar. Like she said, Dubai doesn’t stand still and Alserkal Avenue is that zany proof.