Dubai Bling’s Mahira blends high fashion and national pride with bold falcon look
Dubai: “We see you. We appreciate you. This is for you.”
Those words set the tone for Emirati actress and Dubai Bling star Mahira Abdul Aziz’s appearance at the Dubai World Cup, a moment where style, culture, and patriotism seamlessly mingled.
“I wanted this to be a tribute, a love letter to our beautiful country UAE,” she said, touching her dramatic hat as she narrated the story behind it. While she wore a sharply structured black body-con dress with a tailored jacket, it was her Dubai World Cup fascinator that anchored the look.
Sculptural with dull gold finish, it was crafted in a feathery structural design, accented with the colors of the UAE flag brooch embedded at the center. As she lightly touched the statement piece flown from Paris, explaining its meaning to Gulf News, it became clear: this was more than a fashion statement, it was a tribute, a symbol of heritage and pride.
“It’s for the people who don’t sleep, who are working 24/7,” she said. “They’re like hidden soldiers, just like Falcons we don’t see them, but we know they’re there, protecting us. UAE, we love you!”
She also pointed out that the festive vibe at Meydan as the region faces uncertainty over global tensions underscored Dubai's resilient spirits.
"The unity of the community is what you see today! Sorry, all naysayers, we will be a united community! Dubai will always remain like this and this Dubai World Cup is proof," she said.
As a Style Stake judge, a competition held on DWC sidelines every year spotlighting Best Dressed and Best Hats, Mahira said the steady stream of racegoers leaning into bold fashion like statement fascinators, dramatic silhouettes, and fearless style made her incredibly happy.
“There’s a sea of fascinators—crazy, outlandish, beautiful. Great dresses, great vibe,” she said. “This is what Dubai is all about.”
Yet, beneath the glamour, her message remained grounded and resonant:
“We will always be a united community.”
Mahira’s presence at the World Cup comes at an exciting moment in her career. With Dubai Bling renewed for a third season, fans can expect more drama, glamour, and high-stakes fashion. The new teaser introduces Mahira confidently stepping into the spotlight in an all-gold ensemble, seamlessly joining familiar favorites while hinting at fresh faces—and perhaps some departures.
From her acclaimed media career, hosting major events like the Arab Hope Makers ceremony, to her acting roles in Netflix’s The Platform and The Promise, Mahira has proven she can command both newsrooms and red carpets, and now she brings that same presence to reality television and Dubai World Cup Style Stakes stage.