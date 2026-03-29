Sculptural with dull gold finish, it was crafted in a feathery structural design, accented with the colors of the UAE flag brooch embedded at the center. As she lightly touched the statement piece flown from Paris, explaining its meaning to Gulf News, it became clear: this was more than a fashion statement, it was a tribute, a symbol of heritage and pride.

“I wanted this to be a tribute, a love letter to our beautiful country UAE,” she said, touching her dramatic hat as she narrated the story behind it. While she wore a sharply structured black body-con dress with a tailored jacket, it was her Dubai World Cup fascinator that anchored the look.

“It’s for the people who don’t sleep, who are working 24/7,” she said. “They’re like hidden soldiers, just like Falcons we don’t see them, but we know they’re there, protecting us. UAE, we love you!”

"The unity of the community is what you see today! Sorry, all naysayers, we will be a united community! Dubai will always remain like this and this Dubai World Cup is proof," she said.

From her acclaimed media career, hosting major events like the Arab Hope Makers ceremony, to her acting roles in Netflix’s The Platform and The Promise, Mahira has proven she can command both newsrooms and red carpets, and now she brings that same presence to reality television and Dubai World Cup Style Stakes stage.

Mahira’s presence at the World Cup comes at an exciting moment in her career. With Dubai Bling renewed for a third season, fans can expect more drama, glamour, and high-stakes fashion. The new teaser introduces Mahira confidently stepping into the spotlight in an all-gold ensemble, seamlessly joining familiar favorites while hinting at fresh faces—and perhaps some departures.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.