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Dubai World Cup 2026: Most creative and outlandish fashion moments from Meydan race day

Fascinators, florals and bold looks take over Meydan at Dubai World Cup 2026

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor and Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
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Dubai World Cup 2026 saw a heady mix of fashion and sporting spectacle—where bold looks stole the spotlight just as much as the races. From fascinators crafted with tennis balls to dramatic peacock feathers and a sea of striking reds, style took centre stage. Most importantly, people showed up to have fun—and it showed.
Dubai World Cup 2026 saw a heady mix of fashion and sporting spectacle—where bold looks stole the spotlight just as much as the races. From fascinators crafted with tennis balls to dramatic peacock feathers and a sea of striking reds, style took centre stage. Most importantly, people showed up to have fun—and it showed.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
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Art meets fashion as a live painter transforms a gown into a tribute for the Dubai World Cup 2026
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
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First-time visitors embrace the full experience, dressing up for what many call the world’s most stylish race day at Meydan Racecourse.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
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Bold sleeves and bright headpieces stand out in the crowd as fashion takes centre stage alongside the racing
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
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Race-day style ranges from elegant neutrals to vibrant statement pieces across the venue
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
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Friends coordinate colours and silhouettes as they compete in the Style Stakes competition
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
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Statement hats, tailored dresses and confident styling define the mood across Meydan
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
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From subtle elegance to standout glamour, racegoers turn the event into a runway of their own
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
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Confidence is the best accessory as guests showcase their personal style trackside
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
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Pops of colour and statement accessories bring energy to the stands at Meydan Racecourse
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
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Glamour meets tradition as racegoers embrace timeless race-day style at Dubai World Cup 2026
Manjusha Radhakrishnan/Gulf News
Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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FashionDubai World Cup Horseracinglifestyle

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