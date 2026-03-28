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Dubai World Cup 2026: Style, spectacle and first-time visitors light up Meydan

Clear skies, bold fashion and first-time guests define a vibrant Meydan atmosphere

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Dubai World Cup fashion
Dubai World Cup fashion
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Marking its 30th edition, the Dubai World Cup on Saturday unfolded at Meydan as both a major sporting event and a lively social and fashion spectacle.

Under clear skies and sunshine, the mood was upbeat. The venue quickly filled with a sea of fascinators, floral dresses and sharply styled race-day looks.

At the Dubai World Cup, where glamour met grit, the mood this year carried an unmistakable emotional undercurrent — one of resilience, unity, and quiet strength.

It was a feeling that left Becky Page visibly moved. She was dressed in a tailored blue body-con dress with exaggerated sleeves and a fuchsia floral headpiece designed by an Australian designer.

Fighting back tears as she looked around, she said simply, “To see your faces,” struck by the collective spirit in the room.

“Dubai feels very unified at this time and it feels amazing to see so many people smiling, laughing and uniting during what has been a very upset time,” she added. “It really shows in the energy that’s here — this place is about resilience and strength, and being a united front while continuing to show up every single day.”

She summed up the moment with quiet optimism: “After the storm comes clear skies, so I think it’s really impressive that we are blessed and honoured to be here — it feels that way today.”

Jenny, who had registered for the Style Stakes contest, was among those who stood out.

“I actually found my whole look through ChatGPT,” she said. “It put everything together for me — and I think it did a wonderful job.”

She wore a skater-style floral lavender dress paired with a purple fascinator — simple, coordinated and in keeping with the day’s style.

Nearby, a first-time attendee had taken inspiration from Pretty Woman.

“It’s my first time at the Dubai World Cup and it was my dream to attend the world’s richest races,” she said. “I live in Dubai, but I’ve always loved the vibe and atmosphere of these kinds of events.”

Horse racing, she added, has long been a passion. “I love it… so when I saw this, I was like — we have to go.”

She also addressed concerns some had about attending. “For me, I feel safe here,” she said.

She and her friend coordinated their outfits around the hit romance starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.

Both have entered the Style Stakes. “We’re ready.”

Sabrina, visiting from Germany, was also attending for the first time.

“I’m a tourist, and I feel incredibly safe in this country,” she said, adding that she was looking forward to both the races and the fashion.

She is also competing in the Style Stakes, wearing a dress from ASOS and a fascinator from Amazon.

Around the venue, stilt performers in glittering outfits played violins, while saxophonists and jazz musicians set the scene. Photo booths drew steady crowds, and many queued to register for the Style Stakes.

Across Meydan, fashion remained central — from high-street finds to themed looks — reflecting the event’s mix of sport and style.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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