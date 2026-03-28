She summed up the moment with quiet optimism: “After the storm comes clear skies, so I think it’s really impressive that we are blessed and honoured to be here — it feels that way today.”

“Dubai feels very unified at this time and it feels amazing to see so many people smiling, laughing and uniting during what has been a very upset time,” she added. “It really shows in the energy that’s here — this place is about resilience and strength, and being a united front while continuing to show up every single day.”

“It’s my first time at the Dubai World Cup and it was my dream to attend the world’s richest races,” she said. “I live in Dubai, but I’ve always loved the vibe and atmosphere of these kinds of events.”

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.