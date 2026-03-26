Dubai World Cup “demonstrates the power of sport”

CEO at Dubai Racing Club Ali Al Ali spoke ahead of the Dubai World Cup
The Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Racing Club Ali Al Ali expressed his excitement for the 30th edition of the Dubai World Cup at the Post Position Draw.
Ali Al Ali is also a board member at Dubai Racing Club and plays a key role in overseeing one of the world’s leading horse racing organisations, including flagship events like the Dubai World Cup.
His appointment was endorsed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, reflecting the importance of the role within Dubai’s sporting landscape.
Speaking at the Post Position Draw, Al Ali said: “We are proud to welcome an elite group of participants, owners, trainers, jockeys and exceptional horses who reflect international spirit which defines the Dubai World Cup.”
Sheikh Mohammed plays a central and foundational role in the Dubai World Cup, both as its creator and as one of the driving forces behind its global success.
He founded the Dubai World Cup in 1996, with a vision of creating the world’s richest and most prestigious horse race and positioning Dubai as a major hub in international horse racing. This ambition has been key to transforming the event into one of the standout fixtures on the global sporting calendar.
“His Highness is one of the world’s leading supporters of horse racing,” said Ali.
“His vision has played a key role in the advance of sport and has strengthened it both locally and internationally with this event.”
Fans are expected to flood in numbers to attend the Dubai World Cup this weekend, underlining just how significant the event has become.
Last year alone, more than 65,000 spectators packed into Meydan Racecourse, setting a new attendance record and highlighting the growing demand for one of horse racing’s biggest nights.
“Since its inception in 1996, the Dubai World Cup has established itself as one of the world’s premium horse racing events attracting the finest horses and jockeys under the leadership of His Excellency Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Racing Club.
“He has put together an experience that reflects the energy, diversity and global output of the city.”
There has been uncertainty surrounding the event in light of recent Middle East tensions, which have seen Iranian missile strikes across the Gulf.
Ali went on to highlight the significance of the Dubai World Cup, not only for the city but also for its impact on the global stage.
“At a time when unity matters the most, events like the Dubai World Cup demonstrates the power of sport of bringing people together from all around the world.
“We formally welcome everyone to Dubai and we wish our participants the best of luck in competition.”