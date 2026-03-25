Dress to Impress: Michael Cinco's Guide to Dubai World Cup Style
Dubai: “Wear whites to brights or soft pastels. Embroidery, crystals—they work—but keep harmony. One statement element, everything else supports it,” says Michael Cinco, Filipino designer to global stars like Jennifer Lopez, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Beyoncé.
We reached out to Cinco for the ultimate guide to slaying the Dubai World Cup this Saturday, because let’s face it: this isn’t just about horses galloping.
The event’s Style Stakes fashion contest is as fiercely competitive as the races themselves, and it’s easy to get involved: registration opens at 1pm on race day and closes at 3:40pm, so plan your look carefully.
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Whether you’re entering as an individual or a couple, bring your A-game with head-turning couture, elegant national dress, or perfectly tailored ensembles. Hats and fascinators are strongly encouraged and the judges will be watching every detail, from fascinators to accessories.
But it's just not about what you wear. Cinco, who has dressed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes Film Festival several times, insists that the most memorable looks are owned with confidence.
“Keep the weather in mind. Silk, chiffon, organza, fine wool blends…luxury must feel comfortable,” he adds. “It’s not about spending the most money; it’s about showing up with elegance, individuality, and walking like you belong in the spotlight.”
So here are his top 10 tips to rule Dubai World Cup Style Stakes:
1. Dress like you are the main event
“This is one of the most glamorous sporting events in the world—never underdress. Go for couture silhouettes, statement tailoring, or a show-stopping dress.”
2. Tailoring is everything (for men)
“A perfectly cut suit in light fabrics—linen, silk blends—because you’re outdoors. Sharp, clean, powerful.”
3. Hats are not optional, they are power
“A dramatic hat or fascinator completes the look. Think sculptural, artistic, unforgettable. It’s your crown for the day.”
4. Go bold, but with balance
“Wear whites to brights or soft pastels. Embroidery, crystals—they work—but keep harmony. One statement element, everything else supports it.”
5. Choose breathable luxury fabrics
“Keep the weather in mind. Silk, chiffon, organza, fine wool blends…luxury must feel comfortable.”
6. Respect elegance over exposure
“Dubai sophistication is about refinement. Avoid anything too revealing, too tight, or too short.”
7. Shoes: chic but survivable
“You will walk, stand, and pose. If you cannot walk gracefully, the shoe is wrong. Even flats can be couture.”
8. Avoid “too casual” at all costs
“No sneakers, no ripped denim, no sportswear. This is fashion theatre, respect the stage.”
9. Length matters
“Midi to knee-length is ideal - elegant, race-appropriate, and timeless. Mini is not the moment here.”
10. Confidence is your best couture
“The most memorable looks are not just beautiful, they are owned. Walk like you belong to the spotlight.”