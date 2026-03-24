Dress to Impress: Winning Big at Dubai World Cup
Dubai: This March 28, Dubai’s social calendar hits a high note as the Dubai World Cup returns for its 30th edition.
If there’s one thing regulars and first‑timers agree on, it’s that the Dubai World Cup has become as much about fashionable displays as race day excitement. Every year, racegoers descend on Meydan with outfits that range from elegant and understated to bold, creative, and sometimes delightfully over‑the‑top.
At the heart of the day is the Style Stakes, the fashion contest highlight that has grown into a genuine phenomenon online. Influencers, socialites, and fashion lovers flock to compete across categories like Best Dressed Lady, Best Dressed Man, Best Dressed Couple, Best Hat, and Best Traditional Outfit, with eye‑catching prizes on the line, including $15,000 for Best Dressed Lady alongside Emirates Skywards Miles and luxury vouchers.
A panel of judges, including actress Mahira Abdelaziz, stylist Sarah Silsbury, milliner Evelynn McDermott, and Nicholas Bellaton, Head of Hospitality at Emaar, will assess every detail, from the tilt of a hat to the cut of a suit, ensuring that the most confident, daring, and creative outfits take the prize home.
A quick scroll through the Style Stakes Instagram feed and you’ll get a sense of the vibe, hundreds of contestants from around the world dressed in extravagant hats and dresses. It’s not uncommon to see entry numbers in the high hundreds, each person ready to express themselves through colour, silhouette, and headwear.
The hat culture here isn’t a small accessory moment, it’s a defining element of the day’s aesthetic. Posts tagged #DubaiWorldCup on Instagram often show sculptural headpieces that are almost architectural in design, think wide brims with cascading details, delicate feathers perched at perfect angles, and dramatic styles, anything you can imagine.
A hat at this event isn’t just an accessory, it’s the centrepiece of many outfits, completing looks that range from elegant spring midi dresses to tailored suits with a twist. When it comes to dress code, picture race-day chic with a twist.
Ladies come in flowy, bold dresses, killer headpieces and Gentlemen in sharp suits, playful accessories, maybe a hat that makes people do a double take and couples coordinating their looks? Maximum impact, guaranteed.
Dress standards lean into modest elegance; It is favoured over casual looks, with many guides emphasizing that revealing or too‑relaxed attire tends to stand out for the wrong reasons. Structured silhouettes, respectful hemlines, and poised accessories keep outfits feeling refined.
Off the track and the couture, Apron Views transforms into a lively social village with DJs keeping the beat alive among other entertainers. Food pop-ups from Dubai favourites mean you can snack and strut without missing a beat. And through it all, the horses are still at the centre.
Their speed and presence give the day its energy, while the fashion adds sparkle and personality to the atmosphere, the races set the pace, and the style follows alongside.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji