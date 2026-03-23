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Dubai World Cup 2026: Who’s racing and prize money breakdown

The 30th edition of the Dubai World Cup takes place this weekend

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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The Dubai World Cup is back this weekend for its 30th edition
The Dubai World Cup is back this weekend for its 30th edition
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The Dubai World Cup returns to Meydan Racecourse on Saturday, 28 March, showcasing some of the world’s finest horses racing for huge prizes.

Horses to look out for

The headline race will see top international contenders battle for one of horse racing’s most prestigious prizes.

Forever Young, a global superstar with victories in the Saudi Cup and Breeders’ Cup Classic, is expected to be the favourite in the World Cup race. The defending champion, Hit Show, will be in the mix and aim for back-to-back glory, while U.S. challenger Magnitude and England-based Heart of Honor add further depth to the field. Local UAE horses, including Meydaan, Imperial Emperor, Tumbarumba, Walk of Stars, and Tap Leader, will bring homegrown talent to the race.

Beyond the main event, the festival features other elite horses in key supporting races.

Calandagan, one of the world’s top Flat horses and recent Japan Cup winner, is set to contest in the Dubai Sheema Classic. Rebel’s Romance, a multiple Grade 1 winner with international success, and Ethical Diamond, a top Irish-trained contender, are also expected to compete, highlighting the global nature of the meet.

The 2026 Dubai World Cup offers a spectacular showcase of international racing talent, with horses from Japan, Europe, the United States, and the UAE all vying for glory. Fans can expect thrilling races throughout the day as these elite thoroughbreds compete on one of the world’s richest and most prestigious race days.

Prize money up for grabs

The 2026 Dubai World Cup festival boasts a total prize pool of $30.5 million, with the headline Dubai World Cup offering a staggering $12 million to the winner.

Other feature races include the Dubai Sheema Classic at $6 million over 2,410 metres on turf, the Dubai Turf at $5 million over 1,800 metres, and the Dubai Golden Shaheen, a $2 million sprint on dirt over 1,200 metres.

The UAE Derby, Al Quoz Sprint, Dubai Gold Cup, Godolphin Mile, and the Dubai Kahayla Classic for Purebred Arabians each offer purses ranging from $1 million to $1.5 million, showcasing world-class talent across both turf and dirt surfaces at distances from 1,200 to 3,200 metres.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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