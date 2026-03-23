Dubai World Cup 2026: Who’s racing and prize money breakdown

Forever Young, a global superstar with victories in the Saudi Cup and Breeders’ Cup Classic, is expected to be the favourite in the World Cup race. The defending champion, Hit Show, will be in the mix and aim for back-to-back glory, while U.S. challenger Magnitude and England-based Heart of Honor add further depth to the field. Local UAE horses, including Meydaan, Imperial Emperor, Tumbarumba, Walk of Stars, and Tap Leader, will bring homegrown talent to the race.