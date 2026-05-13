Amlak Finance announces Dh52 million in net profit for Q1 2026

Net profit surges 86% as Amlak boosts revenue and cuts financing costs
DUBAI: Amlak Finance PJSC announced its quarterly financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026.
The Company maintained its focus on the prudent management of its UAE operations and overall balance sheet.
During the period, Amlak reported a net profit after income tax of Dh52 million, compared to Dh28 million in the corresponding period of 2025, representing a quarter-on-quarter growth of 86%.
Amlak’s total revenue for Q1 2026 increased by 8% to Dh65 million, compared to AED60 million in the corresponding period of 2025.
Revenue from financing and investing activities increased to Dh30 million from AED1 million in Q1 2025, primarily driven by higher placement of wakala deposits, which generated income of Dh28 million during the period.
Cost of distribution to financiers reduced to zero in Q1 2026 compared to Dh4 million incurred on investment deposits during the same period in Q1 2025, following the full settlement of the Company’s financial obligations in July 2025.
The recently approved dividend of Dh735 million highlights Amlak’s commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.