e& sells 12.5% stake in Careem to Uber for $100 million

Gross Transaction Value (GTV) across the company's core services increased nearly fivefold during the period, driven by growth in segments including Food, Quik, Plus and Pay.

According to e&, Careem Technologies has accelerated revenue growth and expanded its market share in the UAE over the past two years.

Upon completion of the transaction, e& said it will change the accounting treatment of its investment in Careem Technologies to the equity method under International Accounting Standard 28 (IAS 28).

The telecoms group said the transaction aligns with its strategy of focusing on core business operations and maintaining disciplined capital allocation, while continuing to participate in Careem's future growth through its remaining shareholding.

e& said the partial stake sale will enable Careem Technologies to benefit from Uber's global technology expertise and platform synergies as the company pursues its next phase of growth.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.