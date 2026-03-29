Kids pick blouse, husband lends tie as Dubai mum claims Best Dressed crown at richest race
Dubai: Imagine winning a style contest and over $15,000 as gifts with your entire family as your personal styling team. That’s exactly what Sheila, the winner of Best Dressed Lady title at Style Stakes, held alongside the Dubai World Cup at Meydan on Saturday, March 27, told Gulf News.
“My kids picked my outfit, my 14-year-old did my makeup, and my husband… well, I even wore his tie!” she laughed.
“I took that memo to the last letter. Total family affair is how I got this crown," she said doing a twirl for us.
Her winning race-day ensemble was a bold mix of colors that she admits she’d never normally wear, but in Dubai it works.
"Dubai gives you such confidence to be yourself. Imagine pairing a purple shirt with a ivory gold skirt! You get two distinct personalities in one look. This one is amazing. I love it," she added.
While her playful nod to her husband's wardrobe won over the judges, what did she intend to do with the prize money?
"Since it was a full-blown family affair, I have to involve my kids and husband on how we spend the prize money. They are so thrilled," said Sheila.
This year's Style Stakes contest saw a robust number of entrants as guests competed in categories including Best Hat, Best Dressed Couple, Best Dress Traditional Outfit, and Best Dressed Man.
And it's no surprise that the judges had a tough time picking winners. Evelyn McDermott, who returns on the judging panel this yer, called the day “heartwarming” after an uncertain month in the region.
“It was amazing to be back on the judging panel. I have done it twice before, then there was a gap and I am back this year. We were all blown away by what we saw on the stage. It wasn't easy for us to pick winners,” she said.
With four judges weighing in including Emirati actress Mahira Abdel Aziz, every decision was a challenge but Sheila’s creativity, charm, and family-powered flair made her impossible to ignore.
“I love the winners. Very happy,” she added.
The Style Stakes isn’t just about clothes, the judges told Gulf News.
"It's about elegance, personality, courage, and show-stopping charism. We have all grown up with watching British royalty at the races. So we were looking for elegant and dynamic looks," said Mahira.
Sheila hit the right spots for them. With her husband’s tie tucked around her neck, her daughter’s makeup perfectly polished, and her kids’ outfit choices daringly on point, she walked away beaming, a sparkling symbol of Dubai’s energy and flair. And, as cameras flashed and the crowd cheered, Sheila’s win was a playful reminder that style can be fun, fearless, and deeply personal.