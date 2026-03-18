Dubai World Cup 2026 will continue as planned, but Jason Derulo act won't take the stage
Dubai: As Dubai gears up for one of the most high-profile sporting and entertainment events of 2026, global pop star Jason Derulo was set to light up the 30th Dubai World Cup with his chart-topping hits. Scheduled for Saturday, 28 March 2026 at the iconic Meydan Racecourse, Derulo’s performance was announced in late February, placing him as the headline act for the much-anticipated post-race concert.
However, on 18 March 2026 the Dubai Racing Club’s official Instagram account announced that Jason Derulo would not be able to perform at the Dubai World Cup as scheduled. The post cited “current travel disruptions in the region” as the reason for this change and confirmed that he would be unable to take the stage on 28 March.
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At the time of publication, no replacement performer has been officially announced by the Dubai World Cup organisers, nor have further details been provided about changes to the post‑race entertainment programme.
The Dubai World Cup is an annual event on the international racing calendar and is widely regarded as one of the sport’s richest and most prestigious events. Taking place every year at Meydan Racecourse, the event attracts top horses, jockeys, and trainers from across the world, all competing for prize money worth millions of dollars.
Despite the ongoing regional tensions, the show is set to go ahead as planned. “The 30th Dubai World Cup will take place as scheduled at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday, 28 March 2026,” said Dubai Racing Club. This year’s edition is particularly notable, as it marks 30 years since the inaugural Dubai World Cup.
Over the decades, it has grown from a regional highlight into a globally recognised fixture, attracting fans, media, and participants from every corner of the horse racing world.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji