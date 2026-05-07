Indian ProAm duo defy war jitters to dance their way to Britannia Cup Podium

Even when facing financial difficulty they remained true to their belief that investing in love and happiness through dance was necessary to keep fear and anxiety at bay. One cannot control external factors, but one can choose positive vibrations during testing times and what better option is there than to dance.



Competing in four dance forms — Cha-Cha, Rumba, Samba and Jive — against couples half their age, they secured podium finishes by placing in the top three. Once again, they proved their resilience in these uncertain times, true to the spirit of the UAE, the country they have called home since 2019.



Till the last day didnt know if they would be able to leave given the volatile situation of the war, but it was their focus and determination to go with what was good for the soul.



The internationally renowned duo teach Salsa, Bachata, Jive, Cha Cha, Tango and know to take their students to a very different level of dance. They also heal through dance and are the founders of SoulnPurpose with Rajeswari, a space where clarity, healing and soul-alignment transformation unfolds.