Indian ProAm duo defy war jitters to dance their way to Britannia Cup Podium

The internationally renowned duo teach Salsa, Bachata, Jive, Cha Cha, Tango
On 29th March 2026, Dubai residents Rajeswari V and Shannon Benjamin, travelled to the UK to participate in the Britannia Cup in England, representing India, at this premier ProAm event in the World Cup ProAm Series, which is known for Latin Ballroom dance.
Despite the conflict causing uncertainty and people cutting down on costs and other expenses due to future apprehensions, this duo decided to invest time, money and energy in training with the sport's top athletes. For them, dance brings high vibrations.
Even when facing financial difficulty they remained true to their belief that investing in love and happiness through dance was necessary to keep fear and anxiety at bay. One cannot control external factors, but one can choose positive vibrations during testing times and what better option is there than to dance.
Competing in four dance forms — Cha-Cha, Rumba, Samba and Jive — against couples half their age, they secured podium finishes by placing in the top three. Once again, they proved their resilience in these uncertain times, true to the spirit of the UAE, the country they have called home since 2019.
Till the last day didnt know if they would be able to leave given the volatile situation of the war, but it was their focus and determination to go with what was good for the soul.
The internationally renowned duo teach Salsa, Bachata, Jive, Cha Cha, Tango and know to take their students to a very different level of dance. They also heal through dance and are the founders of SoulnPurpose with Rajeswari, a space where clarity, healing and soul-alignment transformation unfolds.