GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
Logo
Logo
FRIDAY PARTNER

Indian ProAm duo defy war jitters to dance their way to Britannia Cup Podium

The internationally renowned duo teach Salsa, Bachata, Jive, Cha Cha, Tango

Last updated:
Friday
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Indian ProAm duo defy war jitters to dance their way to Britannia Cup Podium

On 29th March 2026, Dubai residents Rajeswari V and Shannon Benjamin, travelled to the UK to participate in the Britannia Cup in England, representing India, at this premier ProAm event in the World Cup ProAm Series, which is known for Latin Ballroom dance.

Despite the conflict causing uncertainty and people cutting down on costs and other expenses due to future apprehensions, this duo decided to invest time, money and energy in training with the sport's top athletes. For them, dance brings high vibrations.

Even when facing financial difficulty they remained true to their belief that investing in love and happiness through dance was necessary to keep fear and anxiety at bay. One cannot control external factors, but one can choose positive vibrations during testing times and what better option is there than to dance.

Competing in four dance forms — Cha-Cha, Rumba, Samba and Jive — against couples half their age, they secured podium finishes by placing in the top three. Once again, they proved their resilience in these uncertain times, true to the spirit of the UAE, the country they have called home since 2019.

Till the last day didnt know if they would be able to leave given the volatile situation of the war, but it was their focus and determination to go with what was good for the soul.

The internationally renowned duo teach Salsa, Bachata, Jive, Cha Cha, Tango and know to take their students to a very different level of dance. They also heal through dance and are the founders of SoulnPurpose with Rajeswari, a space where clarity, healing and soul-alignment transformation unfolds.

Related Topics:
Friday

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez celebrates at the the end of the FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Chelsea and Leeds in London, England, Sunday, April 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Enzo Fernandez sends Chelsea into FA Cup final

3m read
The former England boss gave an honest response when asked about England's chances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Capello gives brutal take on England’s World Cup hopes

1m read
India's Hardik Pandya (L) with his girlfriend and model Mahieka Sharma celebrates after his team's win at the end of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup final match between India and New Zealand in the Narendra Modi Stadium of Ahmedabad on March 8, 2026.

Hardik Pandya gifts girlfriend Mahieka luxury Mercedes

2m read
England's Jos Buttler plays a shot during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5, 2026.

Buttler ready to continue despite 'poor' show at T20 WC

2m read