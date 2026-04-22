GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Fabio Capello gives brutal take on England’s World Cup chances

The Italian managed England during the 2010 World Cup

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The former England boss gave an honest response when asked about England's chances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup
The former England boss gave an honest response when asked about England's chances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Former England boss Fabio Capello doesn’t hold back when asked about England’s chances in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The legendary coach took charge of England after they failed to qualify for the 2008 European Championships, leading them into the 2010 World Cup in South Africa where they were knocked out by Germany in the round of 16. 

Roy Hodgson took over from Capello, with results not getting any better until the arrival of Gareth Southgate who led England to the finals of the past two European Championships and the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

Despite these positive times in recent history, Capello still has major doubt whether England can finally get the job done this summer.

“Always the same, England arrive at the World Cup tied,” said the 79-year-old.

“And they play with fear, I remember the game they played against Italy, they were winning, then after 10-15 minutes they play with fear.”

For England fans the 2021 Euro’s final will be the one which hurts the most, playing inside Wembley Stadium and going a goal up so early, the Three Lions looked destined to over the line only to fall at the last hurdle on penalties.

Thomas Tuchel took over from Southgate in 2024 and takes England into the World Cup with a 100% record.

England will play their first World Cup match against Croatia on Wednesday 17 June.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
Show More
Related Topics:
footballFIFA World Cup

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Group stage matches for soccer powerhouses Brazil, France, Germany and England, along with other nations, begin June 13.

World Cup fans face $150 train rides to MetLife Stadium

3m read
Chris Martin is set to oversee the creative direction of the World Cup final halftime show.

Coldplay's Chris Martin to curate World Cup 2026 finale

2m read
Tiny island Curacao eyes historic World Cup journey

Tiny island Curacao eyes historic World Cup journey

1m read
Iraq qualifies for 2026 World Cup, ending 40-year wait

Iraq qualifies for 2026 World Cup, ending 40-year wait

1m read