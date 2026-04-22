Fabio Capello gives brutal take on England’s World Cup chances

The Italian managed England during the 2010 World Cup
Dubai: Former England boss Fabio Capello doesn’t hold back when asked about England’s chances in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The legendary coach took charge of England after they failed to qualify for the 2008 European Championships, leading them into the 2010 World Cup in South Africa where they were knocked out by Germany in the round of 16.
Roy Hodgson took over from Capello, with results not getting any better until the arrival of Gareth Southgate who led England to the finals of the past two European Championships and the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.
Despite these positive times in recent history, Capello still has major doubt whether England can finally get the job done this summer.
“Always the same, England arrive at the World Cup tied,” said the 79-year-old.
“And they play with fear, I remember the game they played against Italy, they were winning, then after 10-15 minutes they play with fear.”
For England fans the 2021 Euro’s final will be the one which hurts the most, playing inside Wembley Stadium and going a goal up so early, the Three Lions looked destined to over the line only to fall at the last hurdle on penalties.
Thomas Tuchel took over from Southgate in 2024 and takes England into the World Cup with a 100% record.
England will play their first World Cup match against Croatia on Wednesday 17 June.