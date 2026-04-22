Fabio Capello gives brutal take on England’s World Cup chances

The legendary coach took charge of England after they failed to qualify for the 2008 European Championships, leading them into the 2010 World Cup in South Africa where they were knocked out by Germany in the round of 16.

Roy Hodgson took over from Capello, with results not getting any better until the arrival of Gareth Southgate who led England to the finals of the past two European Championships and the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

Despite these positive times in recent history, Capello still has major doubt whether England can finally get the job done this summer.

“And they play with fear, I remember the game they played against Italy, they were winning, then after 10-15 minutes they play with fear.”

For England fans the 2021 Euro’s final will be the one which hurts the most, playing inside Wembley Stadium and going a goal up so early, the Three Lions looked destined to over the line only to fall at the last hurdle on penalties.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.