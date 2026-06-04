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From Kampala streets to the World Cup stage: Uganda’s Ghetto kids shine

Shakira invites Uganda’s famed young dancers to perform at World Cup final show

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Dubai: Uganda’s internationally acclaimed Ghetto Kids are preparing for the biggest performance of their lives after receiving an invitation from global music star Shakira to join her at the FIFA World Cup final halftime show in the United States.

The dance troupe, made up of children from disadvantaged backgrounds in Uganda, has won millions of fans worldwide through its energetic performances and inspiring story of resilience. Their rise to fame began with viral dance videos on social media, leading to appearances on major international stages.

Last week, Shakira announced on Instagram that the Ghetto Kids would be the first performers selected to join her for the World Cup final halftime show.

The news sparked celebrations among the young dancers, who said they “can’t wait” to share the stage with the Colombian superstar.

The invitation marks another milestone for the group, highlighting how talent and determination can open doors to global opportunities. For the Ghetto Kids, the World Cup stage represents not just a performance, but a powerful symbol of hope and achievement.

Video: AFP

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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