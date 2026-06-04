Dubai: Uganda’s internationally acclaimed Ghetto Kids are preparing for the biggest performance of their lives after receiving an invitation from global music star Shakira to join her at the FIFA World Cup final halftime show in the United States.

The dance troupe, made up of children from disadvantaged backgrounds in Uganda, has won millions of fans worldwide through its energetic performances and inspiring story of resilience. Their rise to fame began with viral dance videos on social media, leading to appearances on major international stages.

Last week, Shakira announced on Instagram that the Ghetto Kids would be the first performers selected to join her for the World Cup final halftime show.