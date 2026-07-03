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Justin Bieber could join Madonna, Shakira and BTS for FIFA World Cup final halftime show

FIFA 2026 finals might just end up resembling a concert of every fan's dream

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
1 MIN READ
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He attended the opening ceremony in Inglewood last month with Hailey Bieber, and even surprised VIP guests with an intimate performance on the sidelines.
He attended the opening ceremony in Inglewood last month with Hailey Bieber, and even surprised VIP guests with an intimate performance on the sidelines.
Instagram.com/justinbieber

The FIFA World Cup final could be getting another unexpected pop twist—Justin Bieber is reportedly in talks to join the halftime show lineup.

According to TMZ, FIFA is exploring adding Bieber to an already star-packed roster featuring Madonna, Shakira and BTS for the July 19 spectacle at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey (temporarily renamed New York New Jersey Stadium for the tournament). If it goes ahead, halftime might feel a fever dream of a concert.

Bieber has already been brushing up against the World Cup spotlight. He attended the opening ceremony in Inglewood last month with Hailey Bieber, and even surprised VIP guests with an intimate performance on the sidelines.

His recent appearances have been surprising fans: Unexpected Coachella-era musical cameos, and a performance style that insiders describe as showing up “in doses” rather than traditional touring. In that context, a one-off mega-stage like a World Cup final fits the pattern perfectly.

He’s also been dropping live recordings from his Coachella sets in stages, with another release due soon, keeping his music rollout more episodic than tour-driven.

For FIFA, adding Bieber would amplify an already massive entertainment moment on the world’s biggest sporting stage. And if the match itself delivers drama, the halftime show could end up being just as talked about.

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