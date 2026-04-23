Sophos appoints Hussain Salman as Enterprise Services Director for the Gulf region

“The threat landscape is evolving faster than ever, and the pressure on enterprises in the Gulf region continues to grow,” said Hussain Salman, Enterprise Services Director, Gulf Region, Sophos. “With AI accelerating both the scale and sophistication of cyber threats, organisations need more than just technology. They need a partner who truly understands their business, their risks, and where they want to go. I’m excited to step into this role and work closely with our customers to build security strategies that are proactive, resilient, not only protect their operations, but also give them the confidence to grow and lead in an increasingly digital world.”